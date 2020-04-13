According to the Alabama Department of Public Health Data and Surveillance Dashboard, Barbour County had the following COVID-19 statistics as of noon on Monday, April 13:
10 – confirmed cases
93 – people tested
0 – reported deaths
The totals for Alabama include:
3,660 – confirmed cases
29,140 – people tested
96 – reported deaths
