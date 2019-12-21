student of week photo

Caden Cox

 ECS

Name: Caden Cox

School: Admiral Moorer Middle School

Age: 13

Favorite Teacher: Mrs. Parrish

Favorite Class: Math

Favorite Sport/Activity: Baseball

Favorite Food: Chicken

Favorite Music: Country

What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Working outside.”

Who is your role model and why? “Parents and teachers.”

Future Career: “Mechanic.”

Greatest Accomplishment: “Making all A’s for the first time.”

Family: Jake, Crystal, Carson and Anna Kate Cox.

