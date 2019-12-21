Name: Caden Cox
School: Admiral Moorer Middle School
Age: 13
Favorite Teacher: Mrs. Parrish
Favorite Class: Math
Favorite Sport/Activity: Baseball
Favorite Food: Chicken
Favorite Music: Country
What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Working outside.”
Who is your role model and why? “Parents and teachers.”
Future Career: “Mechanic.”
Greatest Accomplishment: “Making all A’s for the first time.”
Family: Jake, Crystal, Carson and Anna Kate Cox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.