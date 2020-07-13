ArrestsJuly 2
Marcus Terrell West, 34, of Clayton was arrested and charged with assault-domestic-coercion (Harassment/Intimidation) and damage to property-criminal mischief.
July 8
Jamal Ra’saun Preston, 19, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with assault/discharging a firearm into an occupied building.
Incident/Offense Reports
July 2
Assault-domestic-coercion (Harassment/Intimidation) and damage to property-criminal mischief were reported from Lonnie Wilson Road in Clayton. A microwave, electric lamp, books and papers ($400) were reported as damaged.
July 7
An information report was filed from Bud Gary Road in Clayton.
July 9
Stolen vehicle/auto theft was reported from County Shop Road in Clayton. A dump truck ($150,698) was reported as stolen.
