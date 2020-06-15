Incident/Offense ReportsMAY 28

Harassment (simple assault) was reported from Robertson Airport Road (Barbour County Jail) in Clayton.

MAY 30

Burglary (no force) first degree was filed from a victim’s residence. One PlayStation 4 gaming console ($300), one Xbox gaming console ($300), three Samsung/LG 55-inch flat screen televisions ($900), one LG 87-inch flat screen television ($5,000), and one black Samsung tablet ($200) were reported stolen.

MAY 31

A miscellaneous incident was reported from Highway 51 South in Clayton.

Criminal mischief third degree was filed from White Oak Drive in Eufaula. One front plastic bumper of vehicle ($1,000) and one rear passenger tire ($100) were reported damaged.

Shooting into an occupied vehicle and aggravated assault- A to M were reported from County Road 43 in Clayton.

JUNE 1

An information report was filed from Cheney Branch Road in Clio.

An information report was filed from Margaret Drive in Eufaula.

JUNE 8

Larceny/theft second degree ($1,500-$2,500) was filed from Stevens Road in Clayton. One A/C unit and steps to back door ($2,500) were reported stolen.

