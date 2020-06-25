A Eufaula man has been arrested in connection with several recent vehicle thefts.
Devon James Dean, 24, of Eufaula was arrested Sunday evening. Dean has been charged with 4 counts of Theft of Property 1st Degree (vehicles), Attempting to Elude, and Promoting Prison Contriband 2nd Degree. Dean is currently being held at the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
The vehicles Dean is accused of taking were all unsecured with the keys in the passenger compartment.
“We cannot emphasize enough for citizens to lock their vehicles every time it is unattended and remove the keys,” the EPD wrote via social media. “These thefts were simple crimes of opportunity.”
There was home security surveillance video of Dean that helped the EPD identify Dean as a suspect.
“We urge residents and business owners with a video surveillance system to register it with us to assist us in solving crimes,” the EPD said. “Please visit https://eufaulaalabama.com and register your address under the CIVIES link. We will only contact you if a crime may have been recorded on your system.”
