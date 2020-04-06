ArrestsMARCH 15
Jacaques Lajaun Glenn, 24, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with two counts of statutory rape.
MARCH 16
Georga Lothair Andrews, 25, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal mischief/damaged property.
APRIL 1
Aaliyah Alexis Parham, 20, of Troy was arrested and charged with assault/domestic violence.
Terry Johnson, 29, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with assault/domestic violence.
Reginald Eugene Strozier, 35, of Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested and charged with larceny/theft-shoplifting and larceny/theft of article from auto.
Paula Deon Davis, 55, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of marijuana, and possession of dangerous drugs.
APRIL 3
Christopher Lee Crumpton, 35, of Ashford was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and public intoxication.
APRIL 5
Willie James Willis, 27, of Georgetown was arrested and charged with assault/domestic violence third degree.
Incident/offense reports
MARCH 26
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from West Washington Street. A passenger’s side front door ($499) was reported damaged.
APRIL 1
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Ten grams of marijuana ($50), four grams of methamphetamine and one clear plastic bag containing three assorted pills ($50) were recovered.
Assault/domestic violence third degree was reported from State Docks Road.
APRIL 2
Larceny/theft of lost property third degree was filed from Lunsford Street. One Comfort Air A/C unit ($560) was reported stolen.
Criminal mischief second degree was filed from South Randolph Avenue. One rear passenger door of a 2014 Ford Fusion ($500) was reported damaged.
Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from East Broad Street. One MacBook Air laptop with green and white case ($800), one iPod ($200), one silver and gold plated ring with silver flower on top ($300), and miscellaneous credit and debit cards were reported stolen.
Burglary (forced) third degree was filed from West Washington Street. One Craft cutter ($150), twelve bottles of cleaning spray ($60), fifteen tan fisherman hats ($150), fifty miscellaneous phone accessories ($400), cases of Gatorade ($30), and three cases of soda ($21) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Rivers Avenue. One Poulan push mower ($400) was reported stolen.
APRIL 3
Harassment/intimidation was reported from Nancy Ross Drive.
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from East Barbour Street. Fire alarm and wiring ($300) was reported damaged.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Franklin Street. One red lawn mower ($150) was reported stolen.
An information report was filed from South Forsyth Avenue.
APRIL 4
Homicide/capital murder during robbery first degree was reported from Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard.
Aggravated assault/accomplice to murder was reported from Dr. T.V. McCoo Boulevard.
A missing person (adult) was reported from Lindsey Lane.
Simple assault third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
APRIL 5
Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief were filed from North Eufaula Avenue. One front door ($200) was reported damaged.
Assault/harassment was reported from Cottonhill Road.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Broadview Drive. One silver iPhone 6 ($149) was reported stolen.
An information report was filed from Patricia Lane.
Assault/domestic violence third degree and harassing communications were reported from Newmont Drive.
APRIL 6
Criminal mischief second degree was filed from Cottonhill Road. One Samsung Galaxy S9+ ($700) was reported damaged.
