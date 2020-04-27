ArrestsAPRIL 25

Micheal Key, 44, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

APRIL 26

Christopher Johnson, 35, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer.

Incident/offense reportsAPRIL 24

Harassment/intimidation was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

An information report was filed from Ponderosa Drive. One .45 caliber pistol ($300) was reported stolen.

APRIL 25

Public intoxication and violation of public safety curfew were reported from State Docks Road.

APRIL 26

Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from North Eufaula Avenue. A 12-pack of Corona Extra beer ($17.51) was reported stolen.

Violation of public safety curfew was reported from South Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard.

An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A 2014 Ford F-150 ($600) was reported damaged.

