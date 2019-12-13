Arrests
Dec. 6
» Cassandra Thompkins, 23, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.
» Marquis Cordeion White, 38, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.
Dec. 8
» Shabba Preist Hamilton, 28, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
» Ricky Thornton, 50, of Georgetown, Georgia, was arrested and charged with theft of property fourth degree (less than $500).
Dec. 9
» Hayley Tanyel Swain, 27, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with assault third degree.
Dec. 10
» Richard Austin Goree, 34, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with harassment.
Incident/Offense Reports
Dec. 8
» Harassment was reported from South Dr. TV McCoo Blvd.
Dec. 9
» Harassment and criminal mischief third degree (A $500 or less) were filed from Chattahoochee Court A screen door handle ($30) was reported as damaged.
» Assault third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
» Carrying a concealed weapon was filed from Mack Street at Old Abbeville Highway.
» Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle was filed from Hummingbird Lane.
» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Citi Trend on South Eufaula Avenue. A pair of Swiss shoes ($30) was reported as stolen and recovered.
» Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was filed from Baltusrol Drive. A bottle of Aleve ($3) and $5 in US currency was reported as stolen.
Dec. 10
» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from East Broad Street. A purse ($288), pair of pants ($26) and a pair of gloves ($20) were reported stolen and recovered.
» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Randolph Avenue. Two pots containing cactus plants ($10) were reported as stolen.
» Identity theft was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A withdrawal of $265 was made from the victim’s account.
» Distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance were reported from Central Avenue/Spurlock Trailer Par. Recovered were four plastic bags with solid substance ($400), a ROHM-GMBH ($200), four plastic bags with solid crystal substance ($150), 52 bags of synthetic marijuana ($140), a plastic bag with orange substance ($100), a plastic bag with Ecstasy tablets ($50) and a digital scale ($15).
Dec. 11
» Assault third degree was reported from East Barbour Street.
» Harassment was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.
