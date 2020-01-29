ArrestJan. 25

Calvintia Kenard Smith, 25, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with flight/escape.

Incident/Offense Reports

Jan. 9

An information report was filed from North Orange Street.

Jan. 22

Larceny/theft from residence was reported from Walnut Lane. A HP Pavilion 12.6 ($437) was reported as stolen.

Jan. 23

A missing person report was filed from Dale Circle.

Larceny/theft from residence ($500 — less than $1,500) as reported from State Docks Road. Reported as stolen were a grey wallet ($30), paycheck card, a driver’s license, and social security card.

Jan. 24

Stolen property/swindle ($500 — less than $1,500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A check totaling $693.50 was reported as stolen.

Forgery — possession of a forged instrument was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. A check written in the amount of $741.82 was reported as stolen.

Jan. 25

Flight/escape was reported from East Barbour Street.

Jan. 26

Homicide/murder-non-family was reported from Central Avenue.

