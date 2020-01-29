ArrestJan. 25
Calvintia Kenard Smith, 25, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with flight/escape.
Incident/Offense Reports
Jan. 9
An information report was filed from North Orange Street.
Jan. 22
Larceny/theft from residence was reported from Walnut Lane. A HP Pavilion 12.6 ($437) was reported as stolen.
Jan. 23
A missing person report was filed from Dale Circle.
Larceny/theft from residence ($500 — less than $1,500) as reported from State Docks Road. Reported as stolen were a grey wallet ($30), paycheck card, a driver’s license, and social security card.
Jan. 24
Stolen property/swindle ($500 — less than $1,500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A check totaling $693.50 was reported as stolen.
Forgery — possession of a forged instrument was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. A check written in the amount of $741.82 was reported as stolen.
Jan. 25
Flight/escape was reported from East Barbour Street.
Jan. 26
Homicide/murder-non-family was reported from Central Avenue.
