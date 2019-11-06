Arrests
Nov. 1
» Antonio Lamerill Harris, 39, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of a forged instrument second degree.
» Christopher Shawn Dykes, 39, of Opelika was arrested and charged with criminal trespass third degree.
» Ebony Chevell Williams, 27, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with bail jumping second degree.
Nov. 3
» Willie Floyd Sewell, 48, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.
Nov. 4
» Phillip Edson Weiss, 32, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Incident/Offense Reports
Oct. 29
» Harassment was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
Nov. 1
» Criminal trespass third degree was filed from Old Dale Road.
» Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and criminal trespass first degree was reported from East Barbour Street. Reported as damaged were a water pipe connected to the building ($150) and a metal wall leading to the building’s interior ($100).
Nov. 2
» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Reported as stolen were keys ($200) to several vehicles.
» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Orange Street. A DEWALT 10-inch table saw, model number DW745, valued at $400, was reported as stolen.
» Problem animals were reported from East Boundary Street.
» Harassment was reported from North View Drive.
» Domestic violence third degree and theft of property fourth degree were filed from West Union Street. A Samsung pre-paid cell phone ($75) was reported as stolen.
Nov. 3
» Reckless endangerment was reported from Old Dale Road.
» Criminal mischief third degree was reported from Foy Drive. A vehicle tag ($45) and two windows ($150) were reported as damaged.
» Theft of property fourth degree was filed from Jackson Street. Cash totaling $200, a blue and gray in color wallet ($10), and four identification documents were reported as stolen.
» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Madison Street.
