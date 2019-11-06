Arrests

Nov. 1

» Antonio Lamerill Harris, 39, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of a forged instrument second degree.

» Christopher Shawn Dykes, 39, of Opelika was arrested and charged with criminal trespass third degree.

» Ebony Chevell Williams, 27, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with bail jumping second degree.

Nov. 3

» Willie Floyd Sewell, 48, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.

Nov. 4

» Phillip Edson Weiss, 32, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Incident/Offense Reports

Oct. 29

» Harassment was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

Nov. 1

» Criminal trespass third degree was filed from Old Dale Road.

» Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and criminal trespass first degree was reported from East Barbour Street. Reported as damaged were a water pipe connected to the building ($150) and a metal wall leading to the building’s interior ($100).

Nov. 2

» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Reported as stolen were keys ($200) to several vehicles.

» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Orange Street. A DEWALT 10-inch table saw, model number DW745, valued at $400, was reported as stolen.

» Problem animals were reported from East Boundary Street.

» Harassment was reported from North View Drive.

» Domestic violence third degree and theft of property fourth degree were filed from West Union Street. A Samsung pre-paid cell phone ($75) was reported as stolen.

Nov. 3

» Reckless endangerment was reported from Old Dale Road.

» Criminal mischief third degree was reported from Foy Drive. A vehicle tag ($45) and two windows ($150) were reported as damaged.

» Theft of property fourth degree was filed from Jackson Street. Cash totaling $200, a blue and gray in color wallet ($10), and four identification documents were reported as stolen.

» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Madison Street.

