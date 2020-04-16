Arrests

APRIL 8

» Damarcus Jermaine Laster, 28, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic narcotics.

APRIL 10

» Lucious Treneil Allen, 44, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and violation of public safety curfew.

» Jeremy Demone Murphy, 24, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear in court, carrying a weapon illegally (gun), and violation of public safety curfew.

APRIL 14

» Gregory Anderson, 51, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana, public intoxication, obstruction of governmental operations, and violation of public safety curfew.

» Anthony Davias Norris, 31, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence/harassment.

APRIL 15

» George James Warren, 30, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with assault/harassment.

Incident/offense reports

APRIL 8

» Aggravated assault third degree was reported from Chattahoochee Drive.

APRIL 9

» Harassment/intimidation was reported from Chewalla Creek Drive.

» Violation of public safety curfew was reported from McNab Street at Jackson Street.

» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Jackson Street. One 55-inch Sceptre Class 4K LED television ($257.33) was reported stolen.

» Harassment/intimidation was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

» Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One pack of socks ($5), three socket surge protectors ($3), and one Sylvania DVD player ($24.95) were reported stolen.

» Domestic violence/harassment third degree was reported from Fairlane Drive.

APRIL 10

» Criminal trespassing second degree and violation of public safety curfew were reported from Country Club Road.

» Failure to appear in court and carrying a weapon illegally (gun) were filed from East Barbour Street. One snub nose .22 revolver ($100), one .22 shell casing ($1), and five .22 caliber bullets ($5) were recovered.

» Violation of public safety curfew was reported from East Barbour Street.

APRIL 11

» Violation of public safety curfew was reported from Donald Street at South Eufaula Avenue.

» Violation of public safety curfew was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

APRIL 13

» Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from West Broad Street. Two steaks ($24) and one slab of ribs ($25) were reported stolen.

» Assault/harassment was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

APRIL 14

» Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree and public intoxication were filed from Stevens Avenue at McKenzie Street. One gram of marijuana ($10) was recovered.

» Violation of public safety curfew was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

» Violation of public safety curfew was reported from Stevens Avenue.

» Domestic violence/harassment third degree was reported from State Docks Road.

» Violation of public safety curfew was reported from Rivers Avenue.

» An animal bite was reported from East Fair Street.

» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Sunset Drive. One red Murray push lawn mower ($150) was reported stolen.

» Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One candy bar ($2) was reported stolen.

» Violation of public safety curfew was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

APRIL 15

» A missing person (adult) was reported from East Broad Street.

» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from North Randolph Avenue. One Craftsman self-propelled push mower ($300) was reported stolen.

APRIL 16

» Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were filed from Washington Street at South Eufaula Avenue. One gram of cocaine ($10) and one glass pipe smoking device ($5) were recovered.

