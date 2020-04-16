Arrests
APRIL 8
» Damarcus Jermaine Laster, 28, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic narcotics.
APRIL 10
» Lucious Treneil Allen, 44, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and violation of public safety curfew.
» Jeremy Demone Murphy, 24, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear in court, carrying a weapon illegally (gun), and violation of public safety curfew.
APRIL 14
» Gregory Anderson, 51, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana, public intoxication, obstruction of governmental operations, and violation of public safety curfew.
» Anthony Davias Norris, 31, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence/harassment.
APRIL 15
» George James Warren, 30, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with assault/harassment.
Incident/offense reports
APRIL 8
» Aggravated assault third degree was reported from Chattahoochee Drive.
APRIL 9
» Harassment/intimidation was reported from Chewalla Creek Drive.
» Violation of public safety curfew was reported from McNab Street at Jackson Street.
» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Jackson Street. One 55-inch Sceptre Class 4K LED television ($257.33) was reported stolen.
» Harassment/intimidation was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
» Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One pack of socks ($5), three socket surge protectors ($3), and one Sylvania DVD player ($24.95) were reported stolen.
» Domestic violence/harassment third degree was reported from Fairlane Drive.
APRIL 10
» Criminal trespassing second degree and violation of public safety curfew were reported from Country Club Road.
» Failure to appear in court and carrying a weapon illegally (gun) were filed from East Barbour Street. One snub nose .22 revolver ($100), one .22 shell casing ($1), and five .22 caliber bullets ($5) were recovered.
» Violation of public safety curfew was reported from East Barbour Street.
APRIL 11
» Violation of public safety curfew was reported from Donald Street at South Eufaula Avenue.
» Violation of public safety curfew was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
APRIL 13
» Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from West Broad Street. Two steaks ($24) and one slab of ribs ($25) were reported stolen.
» Assault/harassment was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
APRIL 14
» Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree and public intoxication were filed from Stevens Avenue at McKenzie Street. One gram of marijuana ($10) was recovered.
» Violation of public safety curfew was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
» Violation of public safety curfew was reported from Stevens Avenue.
» Domestic violence/harassment third degree was reported from State Docks Road.
» Violation of public safety curfew was reported from Rivers Avenue.
» An animal bite was reported from East Fair Street.
» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Sunset Drive. One red Murray push lawn mower ($150) was reported stolen.
» Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One candy bar ($2) was reported stolen.
» Violation of public safety curfew was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
APRIL 15
» A missing person (adult) was reported from East Broad Street.
» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from North Randolph Avenue. One Craftsman self-propelled push mower ($300) was reported stolen.
APRIL 16
» Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were filed from Washington Street at South Eufaula Avenue. One gram of cocaine ($10) and one glass pipe smoking device ($5) were recovered.
