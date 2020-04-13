Arrests
APRIL 8
Micheal Key, 44, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
APRIL 10
Willie Perryman, 39, of Cuthbert, Georgia was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Scottie Lane Carroll, 54, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Montreon Terrezes Paige, 29, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with auto theft.
APRIL 11
Coefield Forte, 41, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication and violation of public safety curfew.
Trace Dorsey, 37, of Cuthbert, Georgia was arrested and charged with failure to appear in court.
Incident/offense reports
APRIL 8
Violation of public safety curfew was reported from State Docks Road.
Public intoxication was reported from State Docks Road.
APRIL 10
Disorderly conduct was reported from West Washington Street.
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from U.S. Highway 431 North at Lake Drive.
APRIL 11
Violation of public safety curfew was reported from Eufaula Avenue at Donald Street.
Public intoxication and violation of public safety curfew were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Rape first degree was reported from East Barbour Street.
Violation of public safety curfew was reported from West Boundary Street.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Forest Hills. $165 was reported stolen.
Abandonment of vehicle was reported from Highway 82.
APRIL 12
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Motorola cellphone ($65) was reported stolen.
