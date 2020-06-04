Arrests
MAY 30
» Deitrick Scott Bookman, 23, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree and two counts of possession of marijuana.
MAY 31
» Karrington Arica Jackson-Laster, 19, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
JUNE 1
» Donald Eugene Dykes, 63, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with assault.
JUNE 3
» Shantez Jonvontae Irvin, 21, of Lawrenceville, Georgia was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.
» Ricky Lamar Thornton, 41, of Georgetown was arrested and charged with domestic violence/harassment.
» Markis Marice McCoy, 24, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Incident/offense reports
JUNE 1
» Shooting into an occupied building was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
» Robbery (gun) first degree was filed from West Chewalla Creek Road. One debit card, one black leather wallet ($10), $700 in cash, and one Alabama driver’s license were reported stolen.
» Assault/harassment was reported from Reeves Drive.
JUNE 2
» Burglary (forced) third degree was filed from Canterbury Drive. The screen door of a sunroom ($100) was reported damaged.
» Burglary (forced) first degree was filed from State Docks Road. Reported stolen were $1,200 in clothing, one shotgun ($330), four sets of tires ($2,000), four sets of rims ($3,840), and one 55” Scepter television ($500).
» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard. One vehicle tag ($20) was reported stolen.
JUNE 3
» Attempting to elude a police officer and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One SAR USA .9mm handgun ($400) was recovered.
» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Oakland Avenue.
» An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue/Old Dale Road.
» Domestic violence third degree and harassing communications were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
