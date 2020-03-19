ArrestsMARCH 16
» Kenneth Terrell Collier, 45, of Columbus, Georgia, was arrested and charged with assault/domestic violence third degree.
MARCH 17
» Jermaine Jackson, 43, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with assault/domestic violence/harassment.
Incident/offense reports
MARCH 16
» Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief were filed from Holloway Drive. One exterior door ($400) was reported damaged.
» Assault/harassment/intimidation was reported from Union Street/Rivers Avenue.
» Assault-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
» An information report was filed from Price Drive.
MARCH 17
» Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief were filed from Cottonhill Road. One door and glass windows ($250) were reported damaged.
» Assault/domestic violence/harassment third degree were reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
» Assault/harassment was reported from Macedonia Drive.
» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from North Eufaula Avenue. One money order ($181.25) was reported stolen.
» Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from Stuart Street.
» Larceny/theft of article from auto and damaged property/burglary of auto (no theft) were filed from South Randolph Avenue. The back right window of a 1984 Mazda ($50), and the trunk lock of a white 1984 Mazda ($30) were reported damaged. One license plate sticker ($5) was reported stolen.
» Burglary (no force) third degree and larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from East Barbour Street. Three jars of fruit preserves ($15) and one cordless business phone ($50) were reported stolen.
» Burglary (forced) third degree and larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One window ($400) was reported damaged and one 32-inch Sanyo TV ($300) was reported stolen.
» Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from Stuart Street.
» Stolen property-credit card/automatic teller machine fraud third degree was filed from East Barbour Street. One black wallet containing a social security card, debit card, and various other items ($200) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft first degree was filed from South Randolph Avenue. A 2014 white Dodge Charger ($7,000) was reported stolen.
» Assault/harassment/intimidation was reported from Gammage Road.
MARCH 19
» Damaged property/criminal mischief third degree was filed from Meadow Drive; $300 in damage to a vehicle was reported.
