logo

Arrests

APRIL 29

» Kenneth Elders, 34, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

APRIL 30

» Jason Dwight Ludlam, 50, of Abbeville was arrested and charged with auto theft.

MAY 2

» Shabba Priest Hamilton, 28, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear/comply.

MAY 3

» Billy Ray Vance, 57, of Troy was arrested and charged with giving false information to a law enforcement officer.

Incident/offense reports

APRIL 29

» Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were filed from Pecan Street. One gram of methamphetamine and one glass smoking device were recovered.

MAY 2

» Auto theft first degree was filed from Forsyth Avenue. A 2016 blue Hyundai Sonata Sport ($3,400) was reported stolen.

» An animal bite was reported from Briarhill Road.

» Harassment/intimidation was reported from Parker Lane.

» An information report was filed from McCrae Street.

» Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Four Gain detergents ($79.80) were reported stolen.

MAY 3

» An unattended death was reported from Pine Avenue.

Domestic violence third degree » and harassing communications were reported from Colmont Drive.

» Giving false information to a law enforcement officer was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

» Assault third degree was reported from Old Dale Road.

Tags

Load comments