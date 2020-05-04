Arrests
APRIL 29
» Kenneth Elders, 34, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
APRIL 30
» Jason Dwight Ludlam, 50, of Abbeville was arrested and charged with auto theft.
MAY 2
» Shabba Priest Hamilton, 28, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear/comply.
MAY 3
» Billy Ray Vance, 57, of Troy was arrested and charged with giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
Incident/offense reports
APRIL 29
» Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were filed from Pecan Street. One gram of methamphetamine and one glass smoking device were recovered.
MAY 2
» Auto theft first degree was filed from Forsyth Avenue. A 2016 blue Hyundai Sonata Sport ($3,400) was reported stolen.
» An animal bite was reported from Briarhill Road.
» Harassment/intimidation was reported from Parker Lane.
» An information report was filed from McCrae Street.
» Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Four Gain detergents ($79.80) were reported stolen.
MAY 3
» An unattended death was reported from Pine Avenue.
Domestic violence third degree » and harassing communications were reported from Colmont Drive.
» Giving false information to a law enforcement officer was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
» Assault third degree was reported from Old Dale Road.
