ArrestsMARCH 13
Marquvious Jamal Johnson, 26, of Georgetown was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
MARCH 15
Courtney Vichonne Lynn, 27, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with theft by deception third degree.
Incident/offense reportsMARCH 23
Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft second degree was filed from Reeves Drive. One Glock .22 pistol ($240) was reported stolen.
Criminal mischief/damage to business third degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One door ($200) was reported damaged.
Defacing public property was filed from East Lake Drive. Grass was reported damaged.
Domestic violence/harassment third degree was reported from West Browder Street.
Harassing communications was reported from Fairlane Meadows.
MARCH 24
Larceny/theft second degree ($1,500- $2,500) was filed from West Washington Street. Two sets of keys ($100) and one iPhone 11 Pro Max were reported stolen.
Burglary (forced) third degree and larceny/theft second degree ($1,500- $2,500) were filed from West Boundary Street. One Pulsar air compressor ($299), one Ryobi drill ($160), two 180 power saws ($300), one 310 power saw ($800), one Stihl pole saw ($700), and various credit cards were reported stolen.
Assault/reckless endangerment third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue.
An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue/Oaks Landing.
Assault/harassment was reported from South Randolph Avenue.
MARCH 25
Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Kent Drive. One black and silver Smith & Wesson pistol ($600) was reported stolen.
Assault/shooting into an occupied building was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One bedroom window ($250) was reported damaged.
