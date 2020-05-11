logo

ArrestsMAY 5

Michael Howard, 63, of Newnan, Georgia was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

MAY 8

Nicholas Deandra McKinnon, 35, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with obstruction-contempt of/interrupting court.

MAY 9

Kenny Lee Johnson, 53, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with intoxication at a private residence.

Incident/offense reports

MAY 5

Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Lake Drive.

MAY 8

Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Old Highway 165. One .38 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol ($500), four checkbooks ($20), one black briefcase ($100), one brown leather holster for pistol ($50), and one Dothan City Commissioner badge were reported stolen.

Larceny/theft of article from auto and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card were filed from Cheneyhatchee Creek boat ramp. One black and tan purse ($15) and various credit cards were reported stolen.

Assault/harassment and criminal mischief second degree were filed from South Randolph Avenue (Fairlane Meadows Apartments). One passenger door ($250) and roof of vehicle ($250) were reported damaged.

A dangerous animal was reported from a residence.

MAY 9

Intoxication at a private residence was reported from Triangle Lane.

An information report was filed from State Docks Road.

MAY 10

Domestic violence/harassment third degree was reported from East Broad Street.

