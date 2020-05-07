Arrests
MAY 4
» TreQuan Deshawn Johns, 18, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of article from auto.
» David Jaheem Burks, 18, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, theft of article from auto, and criminal mischief.
» Shannon Leah Grant, 26, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal mischief.
MAY 5
» Keianna Jameiz Darvette Robinson, 26, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal mischief.
» Reginald Quinterro McBride, 39, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
» Tommy Will Scott, 31, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with obstruction of governmental operations.
» Frederick Michael Paulk, 42, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.
» Kadarious Marquel Rhine, 31, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, and resisting arrest.
MAY 6
» Sherrod Calloway, 52, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Incident/offense reports
MAY 4
» Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Creek Drive. Reported stolen were $300 in U.S. currency and one driver’s license.
MAY 5
» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) and criminal mischief third degree were filed from Highway 30. One Polaris battery ($65) was reported stolen and Polaris battery cables ($50) were reported damaged.
» Possession of drug paraphernalia was filed from Sanford Avenue. One syringe containing blood ($5) was recovered.
» Obstruction of governmental operations was reported from Lee Street.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from State Docks Road (Bluff Park Apartments). Reported was $500 in damage to back driver’s side of vehicle.
» Public intoxication and resisting arrest were reported from West Davis Street at Oakland Avenue.
» Violation of public safety curfew was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
MAY 6
» Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were filed from West Broad Street. One Stihl backpack blower ($700) was reported stolen.
» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Reeves Drive. One swimming pool ($24.97) was reported stolen.
» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Van Henry Lane. Two pairs of Victoria’s Secret panties ($25.98) and three Victoria’s Secret bras ($119.97) were reported stolen.
» Possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication were filed from Davis Street. One glass pipe containing a burnt copper wire ($10) was recovered.
