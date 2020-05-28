Arrests
MAY 21
» Javiel Demonte Curry, 21, of Chattahoochee FL was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree and disorderly conduct.
» Erin Kelli Hicks, 27, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer.
» Shantavious Cobb, 28, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with bail jumping second degree.
MAY 22
» Erin Kelli Hicks, 27, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with assault/harassment.
» Christal Denise Anglin, 31, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
MAY 24
» Aysia Nicole Faircloth, 25, of Midland City was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
MAY 25
» Corddale L. Jackson, 33, of Georgetown GA was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
» Maricio Smith, 19, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence/menacing (knife).
» John David Crawford, 48, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with making a false report to law enforcement.
Incident/offense reports
MAY 19
» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Cherokee Drive.
» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Colmont Drive.
MAY 21
» Reckless endangerment was reported from East Washington Street.
» An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue at city limits.
» Domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct were filed from Macedonia Drive. Various clothing items ($30) were reported damaged.
» Attempting to elude a police officer was reported from Casey Drive.
» Assault/harassment was reported from Villa Road.
» Harassment/intimidation was reported from North Eufaula Avenue/Broad Street.
MAY 22
» Robbery (gun) first degree was filed from Lake Drive.1One Sig Sauer .9mm handgun ($500) and $200 in cash were reported stolen.
» Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.1One bolt action black rifle ($250) and one wooden rifle with scope ($200) were reported stolen.
» Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Highway 30/Outback Road.
» Larceny/theft (pickpocket) first degree was filed from Scenic Drive.1$7,700 in cash was reported stolen.
» Unauthorized use of auto (no force/joyriding) was filed from Franklin Street.1A red 2011 Kia Sportage was reported stolen.
MAY 23
» Simple assault third degree was reported from Calhoun Circle.
» Larceny/theft of property second degree ($1,500-$2,500) was reported from Sanford Avenue.1One .22 caliber revolver ($100), four antique Coca-Cola signs ($100), one plastic children’s slide ($25), and one Ducks Unlimited four piece knife set ($700) were reported stolen.
» An information report was filed from Eufaula city limits.1One magazine for a Glock .22 caliber pistol ($25) and 15 rounds from a .40 caliber pistol ($10) were reported stolen.
MAY 24
» Domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief, and coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree were filed from Fort Browder Road.1The driver’s door of a 2003 Toyota Camry ($200) was reported damaged.
» An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.
» Harassment/intimidation was filed from North Eufaula Avenue.
MAY 25
» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Randolph Avenue.1One 40” Polaroid television ($250) was reported stolen.
» Domestic violence/menacing (knife) third degree was reported from North Orange Avenue.
» Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Madison Street.1Two outside chairs ($40) were reported damaged.
» Making a false report to law enforcement was reported from Chewalla Circle.
MAY 26
» An information report was filed from South Randolph Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.