Arrests

MAY 21

» Javiel Demonte Curry, 21, of Chattahoochee FL was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree and disorderly conduct.

» Erin Kelli Hicks, 27, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer.

» Shantavious Cobb, 28, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with bail jumping second degree.

MAY 22

» Erin Kelli Hicks, 27, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with assault/harassment.

» Christal Denise Anglin, 31, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

MAY 24

» Aysia Nicole Faircloth, 25, of Midland City was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

MAY 25

» Corddale L. Jackson, 33, of Georgetown GA was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

» Maricio Smith, 19, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence/menacing (knife).

» John David Crawford, 48, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with making a false report to law enforcement.

Incident/offense reports

MAY 19

» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Cherokee Drive.

» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Colmont Drive.

MAY 21

» Reckless endangerment was reported from East Washington Street.

» An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue at city limits.

» Domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct were filed from Macedonia Drive. Various clothing items ($30) were reported damaged.

» Attempting to elude a police officer was reported from Casey Drive.

» Assault/harassment was reported from Villa Road.

» Harassment/intimidation was reported from North Eufaula Avenue/Broad Street.

MAY 22

» Robbery (gun) first degree was filed from Lake Drive.1One Sig Sauer .9mm handgun ($500) and $200 in cash were reported stolen.

» Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.1One bolt action black rifle ($250) and one wooden rifle with scope ($200) were reported stolen.

» Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Highway 30/Outback Road.

» Larceny/theft (pickpocket) first degree was filed from Scenic Drive.1$7,700 in cash was reported stolen.

» Unauthorized use of auto (no force/joyriding) was filed from Franklin Street.1A red 2011 Kia Sportage was reported stolen.

MAY 23

» Simple assault third degree was reported from Calhoun Circle.

» Larceny/theft of property second degree ($1,500-$2,500) was reported from Sanford Avenue.1One .22 caliber revolver ($100), four antique Coca-Cola signs ($100), one plastic children’s slide ($25), and one Ducks Unlimited four piece knife set ($700) were reported stolen.

» An information report was filed from Eufaula city limits.1One magazine for a Glock .22 caliber pistol ($25) and 15 rounds from a .40 caliber pistol ($10) were reported stolen.

MAY 24

» Domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief, and coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree were filed from Fort Browder Road.1The driver’s door of a 2003 Toyota Camry ($200) was reported damaged.

» An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.

» Harassment/intimidation was filed from North Eufaula Avenue.

MAY 25

» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Randolph Avenue.1One 40” Polaroid television ($250) was reported stolen.

» Domestic violence/menacing (knife) third degree was reported from North Orange Avenue.

» Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Madison Street.1Two outside chairs ($40) were reported damaged.

» Making a false report to law enforcement was reported from Chewalla Circle.

MAY 26

» An information report was filed from South Randolph Avenue.

