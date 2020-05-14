Arrests

MAY 14

» Alicia Bernice Turner, 38, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

» George Warren, 30, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence/coercion/harassment and unauthorized use of vehicle (joyriding).

Incident/offense reports

MAY 11

» A juvenile runaway was reported from Chattahoochee Drive.

» Burglary (forced) third degree and larceny/theft second degree ($1,500-$2,500) were filed from Broadview Drive. One industrial paint sprayer ($2,000) was reported stolen and one locking mechanism for door ($25) was reported damaged.

» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Lakepoint Industrial Park Road. A checking account using debit card number ($258) was reported stolen.

» Burglary (no force) third degree and larceny/theft second degree were filed from Simmons Alley. One hand gun ($500) and one 19-inch television ($200) were reported stolen.

MAY 12

» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Highway 30. One lion lawn statue ($100) was reported stolen.

» Domestic violence third degree was reported from West Browder Street.

MAY 13

» An animal bite was reported from East Boundary Street.

» Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Highway 30. One pack of Newport cigarettes ($7), one Budlight Lime-A-Rita ($3), one Natural Light ($2), and one carton of milk ($2) were reported stolen.

» Arson third degree was filed from Fairlane Drive. A Cadillac ($2,000) was reported damaged.

MAY 14

» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Orange Avenue.

» Domestic violence/coercion/harassment third degree and unauthorized use of vehicle (joyriding) were reported from a residence.

» Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Reeves Drive. The front windshield of a Nissan Maxima ($500) was reported damaged.

» Disorderly conduct was reported from West Washington Street.

