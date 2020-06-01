Incident/offense reportsMAY 28
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Orange Avenue. One Stihl leaf blower ($200) was reported stolen.
Embezzlement of business property first degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Fifty-three smartphones ($4,509.44) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Cherry Street. Two white rocking chairs ($200) were reported stolen.
MAY 29
Larceny/theft of lost property fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Three bottles of lotion ($27) were reported stolen.
Found/recovered property was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Two pairs of shorts ($20) and three shirts ($30) were reported stolen.
MAY 30
Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft (firearms) second degree was filed from Old Highway 165. One Compass debit card, One Smith & Wesson M&P .9mm handgun ($450), $40 in cash, one Alabama gun permit, one Alabama driver’s license, and one wallet ($20) were reported stolen.
A missing adult was reported from Sunset Drive.
Domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief, and burglary third degree were filed from State Docks Road. One Samsung Galaxy A10 phone ($108) was reported stolen and one door frame ($100) was reported damaged.
Larceny/theft (firearms) third degree ($500-less than $1,500) and theft first degree were filed from North Eufaula Avenue. One 2011 Dodge Ram pick-up truck ($6,000) was reported stolen.
Found/recovered property was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One Taurus .380 ACP handgun was recovered.
Domestic violence third degree, harassing communications, and coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree were reported from Gammage Road.
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Woodhill Circle. One door handle ($20) was reported damaged.
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from Gammage Road. One gram of marijuana was recovered. The back window of a 2003 Ford Taurus ($200) was reported damaged.
MAY 31
Domestic violence third degree and harassing communications were reported from Stuart Street.
Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief were filed from Stuart Street. One 32” Sony television ($100), one 32” Hisense television ($125), one dresser ($40), and one coffee table ($40) were reported damaged.
Criminal littering was reported from Comer Street.
Larceny/theft from public building fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One pack of cigarettes ($5) and one lighter ($1) were reported stolen.
JUNE 1
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Cottonhill Road. The hood of a vehicle ($100) was reported damaged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.