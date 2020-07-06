arrests logo

ArrestsJULY 1

Montreon Terrezes Paige, 29, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with burglary (no force), burglary (forced), larceny/theft of article from auto, auto theft, and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

JULY 3

Carl Marcus Smith, 42, of Clayton was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, carrying brass knuckles/sling shot, and disorderly conduct.

James Todd Mehaffey, 20, of Troy was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

JULY 4

William Kyle Melton, 29, of Panama City Beach, Florida was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Kenny Johnson, 53, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Incident/offense reports

JULY 2

Burglary (forced) third degree and larceny/theft first degree were filed from Hunters Inlet Road. $8,000 in cash and one cash register ($500) were reported stolen.

Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Lake Drive. One brown wristlet ($25) and one black and white Michael Kors purse ($100) were reported stolen.

JULY 3

Resisting arrest and carrying brass knuckles/sling shot were reported from Highway 30.

Harassment/intimidation was reported from Cotton Circle.

Criminal mischief third degree was filed from McNab Street. One window ($250) was reported damaged.

JULY 4

An information report was filed from Highway 30. A 2019 Dodge Durango ($400) was reported damaged.

JULY 5

Aggravated assault (gun) first degree was reported from Dale Road.

Larceny/theft first degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A 1997 Chevrolet S-10 truck ($3,000) was reported stolen.

A house fire was reported from State Docks Road (Bluff Park Apartments). One front door frame ($149) was reported damaged.

Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were filed from Macedonia Drive. One rear apartment door ($200) was reported damaged.

Domestic violence third degree was reported from Triangle Lane.

Domestic violence third degree was reported from McKenzie Street.

