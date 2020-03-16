Arrests

MARCH 5

» Ricky Thornton, 50, of Georgetown was arrested and charged with two counts of attempting to elude a police officer.

MARCH 6

» Brandon Jabril Gullette, 24, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with selling a synthetic narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of methamphetamine.

» Chelsea Maldonado, 25, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs and drug trafficking.

MARCH 10

» Victoria Denice Allen, 41, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal trespass third degree.

MARCH 12

» Arthur Legary Johnson, 27, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, attempting to elude a police officer, and carrying a gun illegally.

» Patrick Fuller, 57, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with assault/domestic violence.

MARCH 13

» James Clifford Hamilton, 26, of Clayton was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.

MARCH 14

» Oquindell King, 26, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with two counts of failure to appear and attempting to elude a police officer.

» William Joshua Davis, 30, of Opelika was arrested and charged on a bench warrant.

» Bryan Tyler McClintock, 26, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

MARCH 15

» Christofer Jenson Franco, 23, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

» Brianna Ariel Slater, 23, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with obstructing a court order.

Incident/offense reports

MARCH 12

» Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Broadview Drive. $15 in coin money was reported stolen.

» Stolen vehicles/theft first degree was filed from Malone Circle. A 2015 red GMC truck was reported stolen.

» An information report was filed from East Barbour Street. An Axon body mounted camera ($800) was reported stolen and later recovered.

» Criminal mischief/damage to private property third degree was filed from Cottonhill Road. A driver’s side door and passenger side door window ($400) were reported damaged.

» An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.

» Possession of stolen property fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A Taurus .38 caliber handgun ($150) was recovered.

» Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana first degree were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Six ounces of marijuana, one set of scales ($10), and a Taurus .38 caliber handgun ($150) were recovered.

» Criminal mischief/damage to private property third degree was filed from Highway 30. The backseat window of a 2018 Nissan Sentra ($150) was reported damaged.

» Assault/domestic violence third degree was filed from North Eufaula Avenue.

MARCH 13

» An information report was filed from Reeves Drive.

» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Forsyth Avenue. One black three-tiered TV stand ($142) and one Sceptre 55” flat screen TV ($250) were reported stolen.

MARCH 14

» Aggravated assault second degree and aggravated assault third degree were filed from Old Abbeville Road. One discharged 7.62 casing and an AK rifle 7.62 with magazine ($100) were recovered.

» Larceny/theft second degree was filed from Cherry Street. One .9mm Glock 19 ($500) was reported stolen.

» Simple assault third degree was reported from Oakland Avenue.

» A bench warrant was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

» Attempting to elude a police officer was reported from South Randolph Avenue.

MARCH 15

» Statutory rape second degree was reported from Jackson Street.

» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Spruce Circle. An Alabama vehicle tag was reported stolen.

» Public intoxication was reported from Fairlane Drive.

