Arrests
MARCH 5
» Ricky Thornton, 50, of Georgetown was arrested and charged with two counts of attempting to elude a police officer.
MARCH 6
» Brandon Jabril Gullette, 24, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with selling a synthetic narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of methamphetamine.
» Chelsea Maldonado, 25, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs and drug trafficking.
MARCH 10
» Victoria Denice Allen, 41, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal trespass third degree.
MARCH 12
» Arthur Legary Johnson, 27, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, attempting to elude a police officer, and carrying a gun illegally.
» Patrick Fuller, 57, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with assault/domestic violence.
MARCH 13
» James Clifford Hamilton, 26, of Clayton was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.
MARCH 14
» Oquindell King, 26, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with two counts of failure to appear and attempting to elude a police officer.
» William Joshua Davis, 30, of Opelika was arrested and charged on a bench warrant.
» Bryan Tyler McClintock, 26, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault.
MARCH 15
» Christofer Jenson Franco, 23, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
» Brianna Ariel Slater, 23, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with obstructing a court order.
Incident/offense reports
MARCH 12
» Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Broadview Drive. $15 in coin money was reported stolen.
» Stolen vehicles/theft first degree was filed from Malone Circle. A 2015 red GMC truck was reported stolen.
» An information report was filed from East Barbour Street. An Axon body mounted camera ($800) was reported stolen and later recovered.
» Criminal mischief/damage to private property third degree was filed from Cottonhill Road. A driver’s side door and passenger side door window ($400) were reported damaged.
» An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.
» Possession of stolen property fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A Taurus .38 caliber handgun ($150) was recovered.
» Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana first degree were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Six ounces of marijuana, one set of scales ($10), and a Taurus .38 caliber handgun ($150) were recovered.
» Criminal mischief/damage to private property third degree was filed from Highway 30. The backseat window of a 2018 Nissan Sentra ($150) was reported damaged.
» Assault/domestic violence third degree was filed from North Eufaula Avenue.
MARCH 13
» An information report was filed from Reeves Drive.
» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Forsyth Avenue. One black three-tiered TV stand ($142) and one Sceptre 55” flat screen TV ($250) were reported stolen.
MARCH 14
» Aggravated assault second degree and aggravated assault third degree were filed from Old Abbeville Road. One discharged 7.62 casing and an AK rifle 7.62 with magazine ($100) were recovered.
» Larceny/theft second degree was filed from Cherry Street. One .9mm Glock 19 ($500) was reported stolen.
» Simple assault third degree was reported from Oakland Avenue.
» A bench warrant was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
» Attempting to elude a police officer was reported from South Randolph Avenue.
MARCH 15
» Statutory rape second degree was reported from Jackson Street.
» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Spruce Circle. An Alabama vehicle tag was reported stolen.
» Public intoxication was reported from Fairlane Drive.
