ArrestsAPRIL 6
Robert Anthony Thomas, 21, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.
APRIL 7
Heather Chavers Bodin, 42, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence/menacing.
APRIL 8
Dontavis M. Marshall, 24, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with obstruction of governmental operations and violation of public safety curfew.
John Abron Henderson, 23, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication and violation of public safety curfew.
Lenard Fryer, 37, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with assault/domestic violence/harassment and violation of domestic violence protection order.
APRIL 9
Tony A. Rankin, 42, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and violation of public safety curfew.
Incident/offense reportsMARCH 19
Criminal mischief first degree was filed from Meadow Drive. An estimated $3,000 in damage to a vehicle was reported.
APRIL 2
Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from East Broad Street. One MacBook Air laptop with green and white case ($800), one iPod ($200), one silver and gold plated ring with silver flower on top ($300), and miscellaneous credit and debit cards were reported stolen.
Burglary (forced) third degree was filed from West Washington Street. One Craft cutter ($150), twelve bottles of cleaning spray ($60), fifteen tan fisherman hats ($150), fifty miscellaneous phone accessories ($400), cases of Gatorade ($30), and three cases of soda ($21) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Rivers Avenue. One Poulan push mower ($400) was reported stolen.
APRIL 3
Harassment/intimidation was reported from Nancy Ross Drive.
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from East Barbour Street. Fire alarm and wiring ($300) was reported damaged.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Franklin Street. One red lawn mower ($150) was reported stolen.
An information report was filed from South Forsyth Avenue.
APRIL 4
Homicide/capital murder during robbery first degree was reported from Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard.
Aggravated assault/accomplice to murder was reported from Dr. T.V. McCoo Boulevard.
A missing person (adult) was reported from Lindsey Lane.
Simple assault third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
APRIL 5
Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief were filed from North Eufaula Avenue. One front door ($200) was reported damaged.
Assault/harassment was reported from Cottonhill Road.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Broadview Drive. One silver iPhone 6 ($149) was reported stolen.
An information report was filed from Patricia Lane.
Assault/domestic violence third degree and harassing communications were reported from Newmont Drive.
APRIL 6
Larceny/theft third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Samsung Galaxy S8 phone ($900) and one purple and blue phone case ($20) were reported stolen.
Criminal mischief second degree was filed from Cottonhill Road. One Samsung Galaxy S9+ phone ($700) was reported damaged.
Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Comer Avenue. $5 in U.S. currency was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One J-Hook ($40) and one electric wench ($350) were reported stolen.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs was filed from Franklin Street. One gram of hallucinogens and one small bag containing a green leafy substance ($5) were recovered.
Robbery (gun) first degree was filed from Norman Street. $657 in cash, one orange saddle bag purse ($5), one Motorola phone ($60), and a driver’s license, social security card, and birth certificate were reported stolen.
An information report was filed from Meadow Lane. One wallet ($20), two debit cards, one driver’s license, and one social security card were reported stolen.
APRIL 7
Stolen vehicles/auto theft first degree was filed from South Randolph Avenue. One 1984 Oldsmobile 98 Regency ($700) was reported stolen and later recovered.
Domestic violence/menacing third degree was reported from Edna Street.
Assault third degree was reported from New Fort Browder Road.
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Hunters Street. One wooden front door ($100) was reported damaged.
APRIL 8
Aggravated assault second degree was reported from Chattahoochee Drive.
Public intoxication and violation of public safety curfew were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Violation of public safety curfew was reported from State Docks Road.
Domestic violence/harassment third degree and violation of domestic violence protection order were reported from South Randolph Avenue.
Assault/domestic violence third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from West Broad Street. Two packs of beef ($10), three packs of pork ($45), three packs of poultry ($75), and one pack of steak ($20) were reported stolen.
An information report was filed from Nancy Ross Drive.
Violation of public safety curfew was reported from Rivers Avenue.
Possession of synthetic narcotics was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. 1.50 grams of narcotics ($100), one clear plastic bag containing a green/brown material (spice), and three roaches containing spice were recovered.
APRIL 9
Driving under the influence (alcohol) and violation of public safety curfew were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Obstruction of governmental operations and violation of public safety curfew were reported from East Washington Street and McCrae Street.
