Arrests APRIL 18
Leon Lee Upshaw, 35, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Incident/offense reports
APRIL 16
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Miscellaneous medications ($10), miscellaneous food ($15), and clothing ($200) were reported stolen.
APRIL 18
Burglary (no force) third degree was filed from Highway 82. One 52-inch television ($300), one deep freezer ($180), one Whirlpool dryer ($600), one Whirlpool washing machine ($600), and one dinner table ($80) were reported stolen.
Violation of public safety curfew was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Public intoxication and disorderly conduct were reported from McKenzie Street.
Aggravated assault/menacing and harassing communications were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Aggravated assault/menacing was reported from McKenzie Street.
APRIL 19
Simple assault third degree was reported from Triangle Lane.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Lakeside Drive. One TP-Link camera ($80) was reported stolen.
Forgery/circulating illegal paper money without authority was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One counterfeit $100 bill was recovered.
Domestic violence/harassment third degree and domestic violence/simple assault third degree were reported from West Washington Street.
