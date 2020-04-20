epd logo

Arrests APRIL 18

Leon Lee Upshaw, 35, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Incident/offense reports

APRIL 16

Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Miscellaneous medications ($10), miscellaneous food ($15), and clothing ($200) were reported stolen.

APRIL 18

Burglary (no force) third degree was filed from Highway 82. One 52-inch television ($300), one deep freezer ($180), one Whirlpool dryer ($600), one Whirlpool washing machine ($600), and one dinner table ($80) were reported stolen.

Violation of public safety curfew was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Public intoxication and disorderly conduct were reported from McKenzie Street.

Aggravated assault/menacing and harassing communications were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Aggravated assault/menacing was reported from McKenzie Street.

APRIL 19

Simple assault third degree was reported from Triangle Lane.

Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Lakeside Drive. One TP-Link camera ($80) was reported stolen.

Forgery/circulating illegal paper money without authority was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One counterfeit $100 bill was recovered.

Domestic violence/harassment third degree and domestic violence/simple assault third degree were reported from West Washington Street.

