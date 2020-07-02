Arrests

JUNE 21

» Rodney Devose, 34, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and burglary second degree.

JUNE 23

» Christopher Jerome Gant, 36, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with menacing.

JUNE 29

» Justin Burl Barrett, 31, of Winder, Georgia was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property (vehicle).

» Kaitlyn Joyce Haywood, 27, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with harassing communications.

» Delkavis Terrell Johnson, 22, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with assault/harassment.

JUNE 30

» Lukas James Richmond, 29, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence-coercion/harassment.

» Valencia Vashawn Peterson, 27, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence/harassment.

» Christopher Matthew Shaw, 33, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

JULY 1

» Coefield Forte, 41, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with pedestrian under the influence.

» Tyree Marcel Anderson, 24, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with bail jumping.

Incident/offense reports

JUNE 26

» Burglary (no force) third degree and larceny/theft third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were filed from West Barbour Street. One Ryobi weed eater ($300) was reported stolen.

JUNE 29

» Aggravated assault/menacing (gun) was reported from Rivers Avenue.

» Criminal mischief third degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One door frame ($200) was reported damaged.

» Found/recovered property was reported from West Barbour Street. One Lawn-Boy 149cc and one yard machine 132cc were recovered.

» Receiving stolen property (vehicle) first degree was filed from Eufaula Avenue at Highway 82. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado truck was recovered.

JUNE 30

» Domestic violence third degree was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

» Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Gammage Road. Two headstones ($200) were reported damaged.

» Domestic violence-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was filed from Lakewood Drive.

JULY 1

» Domestic violence third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

» Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Chewalla Circle. One wallet containing cash ($100) was reported stolen.

» Auto theft first degree was filed from Country Club Road. One GMC Sierra SLT truck ($6,000), two pair of sunglasses ($200), one black Ruger LCP.380 caliber pistol ($500), $100 in cash, one video camera ($100), and four golf clubs ($2,500) were reported stolen.

» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Hollins Lane.

