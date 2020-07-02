Arrests
JUNE 21
» Rodney Devose, 34, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and burglary second degree.
JUNE 23
» Christopher Jerome Gant, 36, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with menacing.
JUNE 29
» Justin Burl Barrett, 31, of Winder, Georgia was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property (vehicle).
» Kaitlyn Joyce Haywood, 27, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with harassing communications.
» Delkavis Terrell Johnson, 22, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with assault/harassment.
JUNE 30
» Lukas James Richmond, 29, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence-coercion/harassment.
» Valencia Vashawn Peterson, 27, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence/harassment.
» Christopher Matthew Shaw, 33, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence.
JULY 1
» Coefield Forte, 41, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with pedestrian under the influence.
» Tyree Marcel Anderson, 24, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with bail jumping.
Incident/offense reports
JUNE 26
» Burglary (no force) third degree and larceny/theft third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were filed from West Barbour Street. One Ryobi weed eater ($300) was reported stolen.
JUNE 29
» Aggravated assault/menacing (gun) was reported from Rivers Avenue.
» Criminal mischief third degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One door frame ($200) was reported damaged.
» Found/recovered property was reported from West Barbour Street. One Lawn-Boy 149cc and one yard machine 132cc were recovered.
» Receiving stolen property (vehicle) first degree was filed from Eufaula Avenue at Highway 82. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado truck was recovered.
JUNE 30
» Domestic violence third degree was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
» Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Gammage Road. Two headstones ($200) were reported damaged.
» Domestic violence-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was filed from Lakewood Drive.
JULY 1
» Domestic violence third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
» Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Chewalla Circle. One wallet containing cash ($100) was reported stolen.
» Auto theft first degree was filed from Country Club Road. One GMC Sierra SLT truck ($6,000), two pair of sunglasses ($200), one black Ruger LCP.380 caliber pistol ($500), $100 in cash, one video camera ($100), and four golf clubs ($2,500) were reported stolen.
» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Hollins Lane.
