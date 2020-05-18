ArrestsMAY 15
Altron Scott, 44, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
MAY 16
Demonte Jabrelle Jett, 26, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Samuel Thomas Slade, 28, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Desmond Raynard Gant, 28, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
MAY 17
Delvin Gosha, 31, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with burglary (forced).
Rydeara Tashane Jones, 23, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with assault/harassment.
Fredrick O. Brascom, 41, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, failure of disorderly persons to disperse, and obstruction of governmental operations.
Incident/offense reportsMAY 14
Domestic violence third degree was reported from South Orange Street.
An unattended death was reported from East Barbour Street.
Unauthorized use of auto (joyriding) and attempting to elude a police officer were filed from East Barbour Street. A 2011 Ford Taurus ($500) was reported stolen and later recovered.
MAY 15
Assault/harassment was reported from Patricia Circle.
An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One iPhone XR ($650) was reported stolen.
An abandoned vehicle was reported from McNab Street.
An information report was filed from Highway 131. One bank debit card, one driver’s license, and one brown wallet ($10) were reported stolen.
Harassment /intimidation was reported from Doren Drive.
Auto theft first degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A 2013 black Dodge Durango ($2,000) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue (Last Call Discount Spirits & Tobacco). One pint of Hennessey liquor ($26) was reported stolen.
MAY 16
Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief were filed from Cottonhill Road. One window ($200) was reported damaged.
Robbery (knife) third degree was filed from Mack Street. $10 was reported stolen.
Domestic violence third degree and harassing communications were reported from Deerfield Drive.
Reckless endangerment was reported from Lakepoint Drive.
MAY 17
Failure of disorderly persons to disperse and unreasonable noise were reported from Reeves Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported from Spruce Drive at Broadview Drive.
Burglary (no force) third degree and larceny/theft third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were filed from a victim’s residence. One Stihl weed eater ($450), one Stihl backpack blower ($370), and fishing poles and tackle equipment ($250) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from West Broad Street. Three steaks ($81.19) were reported stolen and later recovered.
Burglary (forced) second degree was reported from Sunset Drive.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from East Broad Street. One window A/C unit ($250) was reported stolen.
