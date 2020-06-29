Arrests MAY 28
Joel David McWilliams, 32, of Fountain, Florida was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
JUNE 24
Larry T. Pierre, 40, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, failure to obey a police officer, and obstruction of governmental operations.
JUNE 25
Carrie Denise Davis, 47, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear (court).
Dontavis Marshall, 25, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic narcotics and public intoxication.
JUNE 27
Marshall LaDale McDaniel, 38, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence.
Montreon Terrezes Paige, 29, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.
JUNE 28
Felicia Dawn Dunman, 40, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear/bail jumping.
Incident/offense reports
JUNE 20
An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue at West Washington Street.
JUNE 24
Domestic violence third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue (English Oaks Apartments).
Resisting arrest and failure to obey a police officer were reported from Davis Street.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Various groceries ($200) were reported stolen.
An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Two barrier poles ($200) were reported damaged.
JUNE 25
Aggravated assault (knife) second degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Burglary (forced) third degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One liter of liquor ($20) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Mustang Lane. A 2018 Dodge Journey key ($200) was reported stolen.
Failure to appear (court) was reported from Broadview Drive at Holly Drive.
Possession of synthetic narcotics and public intoxication were filed from South Randolph Avenue. Three clear plastic bags containing suspected spice ($3) was recovered.
JUNE 26
Burglary (no force) first degree and larceny/theft second degree ($1,500-$2,500) were filed from Holly Street. One Visa credit card, $20 in cash, one MidSouth bank checkbook ($30), one Compass bank checkbook ($30), and one red purse ($50) were reported stolen.
Burglary (no force) third degree and larceny/theft third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One chainsaw ($300), one blower ($190), and one weed eater ($80) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were filed from Walding Avenue. One wallet ($35) was reported stolen.
Auto theft first degree was filed from North Randolph Avenue. A 2012 blue Honda Civic ($5,000) was reported stolen.
Domestic violence third degree was reported from Magnolia Street.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Pine Avenue. One plastic table with umbrella ($170) and two black iron rocking chairs ($158) were reported stolen.
An information report was filed from Ann Drive.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Two sticks of deodorant ($8.94) were reported stolen.
Disorderly conduct was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Highland Avenue. One Hyper Tough lawn mower ($250) was reported stolen.
Domestic violence third degree was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Two packs of steak ($60) were reported stolen.
JUNE 27
Auto theft first degree was filed from Lake Drive. One Ford F-250 truck ($4,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.
Burglary (no force) first degree and theft of lost property fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Lake Drive. One skill saw ($75) and one speaker box ($150) were reported stolen. A tan purse ($25) and an amplifier ($150) were reported stolen and later recovered.
Rape first degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts).
Domestic violence third degree was reported from Highway 131.
Domestic violence third degree was reported from Mustang Lane.
Possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine were filed from South Randolph Avenue at Baker Place. One gram of methamphetamine ($20) and one gram of cocaine ($10) were recovered.
An abandoned vehicle was reported from Spruce Drive at Spruce Circle.
An information report was filed from Lakeside Drive.
JUNE 28
Aggravated assault first degree and larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Jackson Street. One Verizon Android cell phone ($200) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Various frozen meats and other items ($35) were reported stolen.
An information report was filed from Old Highway 165. One Ruger .380 caliber pistol ($300) was reported stolen.
An information report was filed from East Broad Street and Abert Avenue.
Drug trafficking was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Thirty nine grams of amphetamines/methamphetamines ($500) was recovered.
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from North Randolph Avenue. Two Mud Claw Extreme tires ($250) were reported damaged.
Domestic violence third degree was reported from Old Dale Road.
