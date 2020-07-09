Arrests

JULY 6

» Michael Tamaine Ross, 37, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with aggravated assault/menacing.

JULY 7

» Christopher Lee Crumpton, 35, of Ashford was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and public intoxication.

Incident/offense reports

JULY 6

» An animal bite was reported from Chewalla Circle.

» Auto theft first degree was filed from Dudley Quarters area. A 2001 Buick LeSabre ($600) was reported stolen.

» Larceny/theft of article from auto and criminal mischief third degree were filed from State Docks Road. A 2008 BMW ($500) was reported damaged. One cell phone ($200) was reported stolen.

» Larceny/theft of article from auto and two counts of larceny/theft of property third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were filed from Eufaula Avenue. $There was 700 in cash reported stolen.

JULY 7

» Burglary (forced) third degree was filed from Highland Avenue. One front door frame ($200) was reported damaged.

» An information report was filed from North Eufaula Avenue.

» Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief were filed from Eufaula Avenue at Boundary Street. Damage to rear bumper of vehicle ($500) was reported.

» Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. 2.80 grams of methamphetamine ($130) and one pink glass pipe ($20) were recovered.

» Assault/harassment was reported from Christian Aly.

» Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft first degree were filed from Cherry Street. One Five Star Credit Union debit card, one Calvin Klein purse ($50), and one Alabama driver’s license were reported stolen.

Load comments