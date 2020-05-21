Arrests

MAY 14

» Saleena Gosha, 37, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property second degree.

MAY 20

» David Green, 39, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with bail jumping second degree.

» Mark William Stringer, 48, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with obstruction of governmental operations.

Incident/offense reports

MAY 17

» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from East Broad Street. One window A/C unit ($250) was reported stolen.

MAY 18

» Larceny/theft third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One 22-inch mower ($439.99), one 259cc 21-inch push mower ($371.99), one 140cc 21-inch push mower ($249.99), and one 132cc 20-inch gas push mower ($199.99) were reported stolen.

» Auto theft first degree was filed from Overlook Drive. One 2000 Toyota Camry ($2,500) was reported stolen and later recovered.

» Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Two Genesis brand electric drills ($55.98) were reported stolen.

» An information report was filed from Holly Drive. One outside water connection ($50), one gutter downspout ($50), and one cable junction box ($200) were reported damaged.

MAY 19

» Domestic violence/coercion third degree and criminal mischief second degree were filed from Lakeside Drive. One black Sony 40-inch television ($200), one 70-inch RCA flat screen television ($500), and one Samsung 40-inch flat screen television ($200) were reported damaged.

» Aggravated assault/menacing (gun) was reported from Highway 30.

» Harassment/intimidation was reported from Colmont Drive.

» Aggravated assault third degree was reported from Cherokee Drive.

» Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One can of Pringles ($1.50) and one package of sour candy ($1) were reported stolen.

MAY 20

» Obstruction of governmental operations was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

» Assault/harassment was reported from South Randolph Avenue.

Load comments