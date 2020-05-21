Arrests
MAY 14
» Saleena Gosha, 37, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property second degree.
MAY 20
» David Green, 39, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with bail jumping second degree.
» Mark William Stringer, 48, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with obstruction of governmental operations.
Incident/offense reports
MAY 17
» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from East Broad Street. One window A/C unit ($250) was reported stolen.
MAY 18
» Larceny/theft third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One 22-inch mower ($439.99), one 259cc 21-inch push mower ($371.99), one 140cc 21-inch push mower ($249.99), and one 132cc 20-inch gas push mower ($199.99) were reported stolen.
» Auto theft first degree was filed from Overlook Drive. One 2000 Toyota Camry ($2,500) was reported stolen and later recovered.
» Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Two Genesis brand electric drills ($55.98) were reported stolen.
» An information report was filed from Holly Drive. One outside water connection ($50), one gutter downspout ($50), and one cable junction box ($200) were reported damaged.
MAY 19
» Domestic violence/coercion third degree and criminal mischief second degree were filed from Lakeside Drive. One black Sony 40-inch television ($200), one 70-inch RCA flat screen television ($500), and one Samsung 40-inch flat screen television ($200) were reported damaged.
» Aggravated assault/menacing (gun) was reported from Highway 30.
» Harassment/intimidation was reported from Colmont Drive.
» Aggravated assault third degree was reported from Cherokee Drive.
» Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One can of Pringles ($1.50) and one package of sour candy ($1) were reported stolen.
MAY 20
» Obstruction of governmental operations was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
» Assault/harassment was reported from South Randolph Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.