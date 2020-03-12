ArrestsMARCH 9
» Liam Patrick Dennis, 19, of Atlanta was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana.
» Dione Wilsher Davis, 19, of Atlanta was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana.
» Nicholas James Griggs, 18, of Atlanta was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana.
Incident/offense reports
MARCH 9
» Criminal Littering was reported from Wall Street.
» Criminal mischief/damage to private property second degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A 2011 BMW 328i ($999) was reported damaged.
» Harassment/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief second degree were filed from Reeves Drive. One set of four tires ($500) were reported damaged.
» Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from North Eufaula Avenue. One tall jar containing five clear bags of one ounce of marijuana ($140) and one clear jar containing a green leafy substance were recovered.
MARCH 10
» Burglary (with force) third degree was filed from East Barbour Street. One black Amana microwave ($229) and various ornaments ($250) were reported stolen.
» Domestic violence/harassment third degree was reported from Oak Springs Drive.
» Domestic violence/harassment third degree was reported from East Broad Street.
» An attempted suicide was reported from South Randolph Avenue.
» Harassing communications was reported from West Washington Street.
MARCH 11
» Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Mastercard and $186.50 in U.S. currency were reported stolen.
» Assault/harassment was reported from Rivers Avenue.
