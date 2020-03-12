ArrestsMARCH 9

» Liam Patrick Dennis, 19, of Atlanta was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana.

» Dione Wilsher Davis, 19, of Atlanta was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana.

» Nicholas James Griggs, 18, of Atlanta was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana.

Incident/offense reports

MARCH 9

» Criminal Littering was reported from Wall Street.

» Criminal mischief/damage to private property second degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A 2011 BMW 328i ($999) was reported damaged.

» Harassment/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief second degree were filed from Reeves Drive. One set of four tires ($500) were reported damaged.

» Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from North Eufaula Avenue. One tall jar containing five clear bags of one ounce of marijuana ($140) and one clear jar containing a green leafy substance were recovered.

MARCH 10

» Burglary (with force) third degree was filed from East Barbour Street. One black Amana microwave ($229) and various ornaments ($250) were reported stolen.

» Domestic violence/harassment third degree was reported from Oak Springs Drive.

» Domestic violence/harassment third degree was reported from East Broad Street.

» An attempted suicide was reported from South Randolph Avenue.

» Harassing communications was reported from West Washington Street.

MARCH 11

» Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Mastercard and $186.50 in U.S. currency were reported stolen.

» Assault/harassment was reported from Rivers Avenue.

