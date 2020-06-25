ArrestsJUNE 16
Antonio Sherrod Williams, 29, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
JUNE 17
Shawn Wayne Whitaker, 35, of Dothan was arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs and fugitive from justice.
Amanda Kay Gunter, 31, of Fort Mitchell was arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs and fugitive from justice.
JUNE 18
Phillip Corey Benefield, 28, of Clayton was arrested and charged with domestic violence.
Trequan D. Johns, 18, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence and resisting arrest.
Jorvious Curtis Green, 19, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence.
Antoine Demetrius Louder, 38, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence.
Nicalous Antonio Person, 36, of Midway was arrested and charged with obstruction of governmental operations and criminal trespassing.
JUNE 19
Adam Lucas Stargill, 24, of LaGrange, Georgia was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of dangerous drugs/opium or derivative.
Jessica James, 25, of Georgetown, Georgia was arrested and charged with failure to appear (court).
Bradley Allen Penner, 29, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
JUNE 20
Micheal John Kennedy, 43, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence.
JUNE 21
Devon James Dean, 24, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with auto theft, attempting to elude a police officer, and smuggling/promoting prison contraband.
JUNE 22
Devon James Dean, 24, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with auto theft.
Charles Braxton Tidwell, 36, of Clayton was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer.
JUNE 23
James Tennille, 66, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Bobby Ferris Bruce, 42, of Midway was arrested and charged with failure to appear (court).
Lucious Treneil Allen, 44, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with theft of lost property, criminal trespassing, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, and two counts of possession of dangerous drugs.
JUNE 24
Kevin Christopher O’hara, 43, of Dothan was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic narcotics.
Incident/offense reportsJUNE 17
An information report was filed from Mack Street.
JUNE 18
Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Lindsey Lane. One work bag ($50), $4 in change, two channel locks ($50), one pair of work gloves ($25), and six keys ($12) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was filed from Lindsey Lane. One bracelet ($50), $200 in clothing, one Louis Vuitton wristlet containing various debit cards ($500), one Vera Bradley tote ($100), and $50 in makeup were reported stolen.
Burglary (no force) third degree was filed from Cheneyhatchee Drive. One DeWalt grease gun ($150) and one pneumatic impact wrench ($150) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft (firearms) first degree were filed from Stapleton Drive. One Colt .45 handgun ($1,300) was reported stolen.
Domestic violence third degree was reported from West Fair Street.
Forgery/circulating illegal paper money without authority was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One $100 bill was reported stolen.
Domestic violence third degree was reported from Imperial Drive.
Domestic violence third degree and resisting arrest were reported from Imperial Drive.
Domestic violence-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from West Broad Street.
Assault/harassment was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Criminal trespassing first degree was reported from Sanford Avenue.
Obstruction of governmental operations was reported from Sanford Avenue.
Domestic violence third degree was reported from Cypress Drive.
Possession of dangerous drugs and fugitive from justice were filed from North Eufaula Avenue. Six round pink tablets ($12) were recovered.
JUNE 19
Auto theft first degree was filed from Jackson Street. A 2007 Lincoln Town Car ($8,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.
Burglary (forced) third degree was filed from Washington Street. One shirt ($10) was reported stolen.
Fugitive from justice second degree was reported from West Washington Street.
Failure to appear (court) was reported from North Eufaula Avenue at Highland Avenue.
Public intoxication and giving false identification to a law enforcement officer was reported from Scenic Drive.
Reckless endangerment was reported from Rivers Avenue at Monroe Street.
Assault/harassment was reported from Wilson Street.
Two counts of possession of dangerous drugs/opium or derivative were filed from South Eufaula Avenue at Cotton Avenue.
JUNE 20
Harassment/intimidation was reported from South Eufaula Avenue at West Washington Street.
Domestic violence third degree was reported from South Orange Avenue.
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from West Broad Street. One glass window of a tool shed ($50) was reported damaged.
Assault/harassment was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
JUNE 21
Larceny/theft (firearms) second degree was filed from North Eufaula Avenue. One black and silver Ruger .9mm pistol ($500) was reported stolen.
Aggravated assault (gun) second degree, burglary second degree, and domestic violence were filed from South Randolph Avenue. One pink and black SCCY .9mm handgun ($199.95) was reported stolen and later recovered.
Auto theft first degree was filed from Faison Drive. A 2007 Chevrolet Impala ($2,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Reeves Drive. One window ($200) was reported damaged.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from East Fair Street. Four rocking chairs ($400) were reported stolen.
Attempting to elude a police officer and smuggling/promoting prison contraband third degree were filed from streets of Eufaula.
JUNE 22
An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Holly Drive. One Kent bicycle ($140) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Chewalla Circle. One black Mongoose bicycle ($150) was reported stolen.
JUNE 23
Larceny/theft of lost property fourth degree (less than $500) and criminal trespassing third degree were filed from Anderson Drive. $4.29 in U.S. currency was reported stolen and later recovered.
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from East Barbour Street. A clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance ($10) was recovered.
An information report was filed from an unknown location.
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. The hood of a Chevrolet Tahoe ($300) was reported damaged.
An information report was filed from Madison Street.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from East Broad Street. Two white rocking chairs ($400) were reported stolen.
An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Chevrolet Silverado truck ($300) was reported damaged.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Broadview Drive. Potted plants ($30) were reported stolen.
Failure to appear (court) was reported from East Barbour Street.
JUNE 24
Possession of synthetic narcotics was filed from Comer Avenue at Donald Street. Four small plastic bags containing a green leafy substance known as spice ($4) was recovered.
