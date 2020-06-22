The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will hold 110 parole hearings during the week of June 23-25. The hearings remain closed to public attendance because of COVID-19, but crime victims and other interested parties have provided written statements to be considered by the board.
Ticarrio Smith, currently being housed at the Elmore Correctional Facility, will go before the parole board in hopes of gaining parole. Smith was convicted in May 2006 of murder and sentenced to 999 years, 99 months and 99 days. He has served 15 years. 10 months and 20 days of his sentence,
Another inmate, Derald Leonard Patterson, lost his bid for parole at the end of last week. Patterson was convicted of trafficking cocaine (28-500 grams), possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one 20 year sentence and two 15-year sentences, all to be served either consecutively or concurrent. He has served 13 years, 11 months of his sentence in a federal prison.
