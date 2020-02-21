teacher photo

Name: Taylor Crouch

Current job: Marketing Teacher, Eufaula High School

Education: Eufaula High School; Troy University

What is the most challenging part of your job: “Knowing the struggles your students are facing in their home/personal lives and trying to change their attitude and perception of their future.”

What do you like most about your job: “Connecting with students and seeing them take things they have learned in the classroom and applying them to real-world scenarios.”

Name 3 things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “I would like to travel to new places with my family; attend a ‘Dancing with the Stars’ show; meet the cast of ‘Friends.’”

Favorite music: “I like all types, but my favorite is probably country.”

Favorite books: “Girl Wash Your Face,” Rachel Hollis

Favorite pastime: Shopping, swimming and fishing.

Talents: “Hopefully, my talent is that I am a good mother.”

Pet Peeve: “Negative attitudes.”

Values most important to you: “Honesty, trustworthiness, hardworking.”

What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I almost always have Chapstick with me.”

Family: Husband, Tyler; daughter, Blakely (7 months old)

