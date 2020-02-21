Name: Taylor Crouch
Current job: Marketing Teacher, Eufaula High School
Education: Eufaula High School; Troy University
What is the most challenging part of your job: “Knowing the struggles your students are facing in their home/personal lives and trying to change their attitude and perception of their future.”
What do you like most about your job: “Connecting with students and seeing them take things they have learned in the classroom and applying them to real-world scenarios.”
Name 3 things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “I would like to travel to new places with my family; attend a ‘Dancing with the Stars’ show; meet the cast of ‘Friends.’”
Favorite music: “I like all types, but my favorite is probably country.”
Favorite books: “Girl Wash Your Face,” Rachel Hollis
Favorite pastime: Shopping, swimming and fishing.
Talents: “Hopefully, my talent is that I am a good mother.”
Pet Peeve: “Negative attitudes.”
Values most important to you: “Honesty, trustworthiness, hardworking.”
What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I almost always have Chapstick with me.”
Family: Husband, Tyler; daughter, Blakely (7 months old)
