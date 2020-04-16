The following list could change daily, but as of Wednesday evening, this is how restaurants in the immediate area stand:
NOTE: Restaurants offering carryout service must have people ordering inside keep a six-foot distance.
Restaurants:
» BA’s Country Cooking — curbside
» Barb’s Kountry Kitchen — curbside
» Bama Chicks — carryout only, 5-9 a.m.
» Big H Chicken — drive-thru and curbside
» BlueMoon Coffee of Eufaula — carryout and curbside
» Bread Basket — carryout
» Brickstone Burgers & Brews — curbside from 4-8 p.m.
» Cajun Corner —carryout from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
» Domino’s Pizza — delivery and drive-thru
» Donut King — carryout
» El Jalisco Mexican Grill — 4-8 p.m., Monday thru Friday
» Eufaula Country Club — carryout only
» Graffiti’s Pizza Joint — carryout and curbside
» Lakepoint State Park — carryout
» Little Caesar’s — carryout
» Michelle’s of Georgetown — closed until further notice
» NuWave Nutrition — closed
» Old Mexico — carryout and curbside
» Phil’s BBQ and Catering Service — carryout and curbside, Monday thru Wednesday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday thru Saturday 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
» Pizza Hut — carryout
» River City Grill — closed until further notice
» Rodeo’s Mexican Restaurant —carryout and curbside
» Sam’s Kitchen and Grill — carryout and curbside
» Snoring Bear Lakeside Grill — pickup and delivery within 20 miles
» Superior Pecan — curbside
» Thelma’s Kitchen — curbside and carryout only Friday thru Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
» Tisa’s Cake — window service, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
» Waffle House — carryout
» Willy T’s — drive-thru only
» Fast food restaurants — drive-thru only
» All subject to change
