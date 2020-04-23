restaurant photo

Tisa’s owner Letecia Greene is still open, providing walk-up window service Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

 CRYSTAL HILL/TRIBUNE

The following list could change daily, but as of Monday morning, this is how restaurants in the immediate area stand (please notify the Tribune of any changes at kmooty@eufaulatribune.com):

Note: Restaurants offering carryout service must have people ordering inside keep a six-foot distance.

BA’s Country Cooking — curbside

Barb’s Kountry Kitchen — curbside

Bama Chicks — carryout only, 5-9 a.m.

Big H Chicken — drive-thru and curbside

BlueMoon Coffee of Eufaula — carryout and curbside

Bread Basket — carryout

Brickstone Burgers & Brews — curbside from 4-8 p.m.

Cajun Corner —carryout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Domino’s Pizza — delivery and drive-thru

Donut King — carryout

El Jalisco Mexican Grill — 4-8 p.m., Monday through Friday

Eufaula Country Club — carryout only

Graffiti’s Pizza Joint — carryout, curbside and delivery

Lakepoint State Park — carryout

Little Caesar’s — carryout

Michelle’s of Georgetown — closed until further notice

NuWave Nutrition — closed

Old Mexico — carryout, curbside and delivery

Phil’s BBQ and Catering Service — carryout and curbside, Monday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Pizza Hut — carryout

River City Grill — closed until further notice

Rodeo’s Mexican Restaurant —carryout and curbside

Sam’s Kitchen and Grill — carryout and curbside

Snoring Bear Lakeside Grill — pickup and delivery within 20 miles

Superior Pecan — curbside

Thelma’s Kitchen — curbside and carryout only Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tisa’s Cake — window service, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Waffle House — closed

Willy T’s — drive-thru only

Fast food restaurants — drive-thru only

All subject to change

