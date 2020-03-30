The following list could change daily, but as of Monday morning, this is how restaurants in the immediate area stand:
BA’s Country Cooking — curbside
Barb’s Kountry Kitchen — curbside
Bama Chicks — carryout only, 5-9 a.m.
Big H Chicken — drive-thru and curbside
BlueMoon Coffee of Eufaula — carryout and curbside
Bread Basket — carryout
Brickstone Burgers & Brews — curbside from 4-8 p.m.
Cajun Corner — closed until further notice
Domino’s Pizza — delivery and drive-thru
Donut King — carryout
El Jalisco Mexican Grill — carryout, delivery available for large orders, Monday thru Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Eufaula Country Club — carryout only
Graffiti’s Pizza Joint — carryout and curbside
Lakepoint State Park — carryout
Little Caesar’s — carryout
Michelle’s of Georgetown — closed until further notice
NuWave Nutrition — closed
Old Mexico — carryout and curbside
Phil’s BBQ and Catering Service — carryout and curbside, Monday thru Wednesday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Pizza Hut — carryout
River City Grill — closed until further notice
Rodeo’s Mexican Restaurant —carryout and curbside
Sam’s Kitchen and Grill — carryout and curbside
Snoring Bear Lakeside Grill — pickup and delivery within 20 miles
Superior Pecan — curbside
Thelma’s Kitchen — curbside and carryout only Friday thru Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tisa’s Cake — window service, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Waffle House — carryout
Willy T’s — drive-thru only
Fast food restaurants — drive-thru only
All subject to change
