Tina, who works the afternoon shift at The Donut King, stands outside the Eufaula landmark that has won Alabama's best donuts on multiple occasions. The Donut King remains open for carry out.

 PETER PAULEY PHOTOGRAPHY

The following list could change daily, but as of Monday morning, this is how restaurants in the immediate area stand:

BA’s Country Cooking — curbside

Barb’s Kountry Kitchen — curbside

Bama Chicks — carryout only, 5-9 a.m.

Big H Chicken — drive-thru and curbside

BlueMoon Coffee of Eufaula — carryout and curbside

Bread Basket — carryout

Brickstone Burgers & Brews — curbside from 4-8 p.m.

Cajun Corner — closed until further notice

Domino’s Pizza — delivery and drive-thru

Donut King — carryout

El Jalisco Mexican Grill — carryout, delivery available for large orders, Monday thru Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Eufaula Country Club — carryout only

Graffiti’s Pizza Joint — carryout and curbside

Lakepoint State Park — carryout

Little Caesar’s — carryout

Michelle’s of Georgetown — closed until further notice

NuWave Nutrition — closed

Old Mexico — carryout and curbside

Phil’s BBQ and Catering Service — carryout and curbside, Monday thru Wednesday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Pizza Hut — carryout

River City Grill — closed until further notice

Rodeo’s Mexican Restaurant —carryout and curbside

Sam’s Kitchen and Grill — carryout and curbside

Snoring Bear Lakeside Grill — pickup and delivery within 20 miles

Superior Pecan — curbside

Thelma’s Kitchen — curbside and carryout only Friday thru Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tisa’s Cake — window service, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Waffle House — carryout

Willy T’s — drive-thru only

Fast food restaurants — drive-thru only

All subject to change

