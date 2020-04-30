The following list could change daily, but as of Thursday morning, this is how restaurants in the immediate area stand. Some phone numbers have been included.
NOTE: Restaurants offering carryout service must have people ordering inside keep a six-foot distance.
» BA’s Country Cooking — curbside, 232-4085
» Barb’s Kountry Kitchen — curbside, 616-0035
» Bama Chicks — carryout only, 5-9 a.m., 695-1021
» Big H Chicken — drive-thru and curbside, 687-5100
» Blue Moon Coffee of Eufaula — carryout and curbside, 687-5001
» Bread Basket — carryout, 687-5567
» Brickstone Burgers & Brews — curbside from 4-8 p.m., 687-9184
» Cajun Corner —carryout from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., 616-0816
» Domino’s Pizza — delivery and drive-thru, 203-7676
» Donut King — carryout, 687-4580
» El Jalisco Mexican Grill — 4-8 p.m., Monday thru Friday, 687-0063
» Eufaula Country Club — carryout only, 687-2007
» Graffiti’s Pizza Joint — carryout, curbside and delivery, 232-7004
» Lakepoint State Park — carryout, 687-8011
» Little Caesar’s — carryout, 687-4100
» Michelle’s of Georgetown — closed until further notice, 334-5912
» NuWave Nutrition — Monday thru Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-1:30 .m., 845-4000
» Old Mexico — carryout, curbside and delivery, 687-7770
» Phil’s BBQ and Catering Service — carryout and curbside, Monday thru Wednesday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday thru Saturday 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m., 687-3337
» Pizza Hut — carryout, 687-7027
» River City Grill — closed until further notice, 616-6550
» Rodeo’s Mexican Restaurant —carryout and curbside, 232-4405
» Sam’s Kitchen and Grill — carryout and curbside, 687-9323
» Snoring Bear Lakeside Grill — pickup and delivery within 20 miles, 363-7094
» Superior Pecan — curbside, 687-2031
» Thelma’s Kitchen — curbside and carryout only Friday thru Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., 232-4546
» Tisa’s Cake — window service, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 616-7771
» Waffle House — closed, 687-0463
» Willy T’s — drive-thru only, 616-0075
» Fast food restaurants — drive-thru only
All subject to change
Please notify the Tribune of any changes at kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
