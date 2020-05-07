restaurants photo

Chloe Bagwell (left) and Haiden Jones welcome customers to NuWave Nutition at 114 S. Randolph Ave. in Eufaula Monday thru Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Not pictured is Madison Green.

 CRYSTAL HILL/TRIBUNE

The following list could change daily, but as of Thursday morning, this is how restaurants in the immediate area stand. Some phone numbers have been included.

NOTE: Restaurants offering carryout service must have people ordering inside keep a 6-foot distance.

» BA’s Country Cooking — curbside, 232-4085

» Barb’s Kountry Kitchen — curbside, 616-0035

» Bama Chicks — carryout only, 5-9 a.m., 695-1021

» Big H Chicken — drive-thru and curbside, 687-5100

» Blue Moon Coffee of Eufaula — carryout and curbside, 687-5001

» Bread Basket — carryout, 687-5567

» Brickstone Burgers & Brews — curbside from 4-8 p.m., 687-9184

» Cajun Corner —carryout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 616-0816

» Domino’s Pizza — delivery and drive-thru, 203-7676

» Donut King — carryout, 687-4580

» El Jalisco Mexican Grill — 4-8 p.m., Monday through Friday, 687-0063

» Eufaula Country Club — carryout only, 687-2007

» Graffiti’s Pizza Joint — carryout, curbside and delivery, 232-7004

» Lakepoint State Park — carryout, 687-8011

» Little Caesar’s — carryout, 687-4100

» Michelle’s of Georgetown — closed until further notice, 334-5912

» NuWave Nutrition — carryout, Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 845-4000

» Old Mexico — carryout, curbside and delivery, 687-7770

» Phil’s BBQ and Catering Service — carryout and curbside, Monday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., 687-3337

» Pizza Hut — carryout, 687-7027

» River City Grill — closed until further notice, 616-6550

» Rodeo’s Mexican Restaurant —carryout and curbside, 232-4405

» Sam’s Kitchen and Grill — carryout and curbside, 687-9323

» Snoring Bear Lakeside Grill — pickup and delivery within 20 miles, 363-7094

» Superior Pecan — curbside, 687-2031

» Thelma’s Kitchen — curbside and carryout only Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 232-4546

» Tisa’s Cake — window service, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 616-7771

» Waffle House — closed, 687-0463

» Willy T’s — drive-thru only, 616-0075

» Fast food restaurants — drive-thru only

» All subject to change.

Please notify the Tribune of any changes at kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.

Tags

Load comments