Students at Parkview Christian School in Eufaula seemed to age considerably when returning to school on Tuesday after having a long holiday weekend in celebration of the birth of Martin Luther King, Jr. Because Tuesday was the 100th day of school, students were invited to wear clothing that would accentuate their having attended school for 100 days.
Special activities throughout the day brought lots of laughs and giggles.
In Mrs. Annette’s first-grade class, students on the 12th day of school (back in August) voted on a dozen things they’d like to do on their 100th day of school. Such activities included eating spaghetti for lunch, singing On Top of Old Smokey, busting a piñata, getting a gift, and eight other activities. In addition to the spaghetti, students partook of Fruit Loop cereal, cupcakes, M&M’s, donuts, and of course the candy for the piñata….all of which made for a memorable and “energized” day for all.
