A diabetes self-management program is being offered at the Neighborhood Community Center located at 57 Kaigler Road in Georgetown, Georgia, for those interested in learning how to manage their diabetes better.
You do not have to live in Georgia to attend the classes.
The program will consist of workshop sessions held weekly that will last for two hours. The workshop will last for six weeks. Dates for the classes that will start in 2020 are Jan. 8, Jan. 22, Jan. 29, Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. Each class will start at 10 a.m. EST. The cost for all six sessions of the workshop is $25. A scholarship may be available for the first 10 to sign up.
To register for the classes, please call Sara Lee Crumbs at 229-334-7553.
