This Christmas season, the Eufaula Carnegie Library asks you to give a gift to a friend or loved one while also giving back to the library.
The Library is offering the public a chance to purchase books from a Donation Tree, which holds paper ornaments representing a variety of adult and children’s books. Participants will select a book to purchase for the library collection, with a book plate to be inserted naming the person they are honoring. The “honoree” of the book will be sent a card letting them know of the donation in their name, and of the person giving it.
Children’s books, cookbooks, history books, and a variety of fiction titles are included on the donation tree.
Those interested are encouraged to come by the library before Christmas to see what is being offered on the Donation tree!
For more information, call Ronnie Smith at 334-687-8190.
