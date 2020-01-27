Lakepoint State Park proved its walls are extremely sturdy as they withstood a room full of hefty laughter last week.
Barbara Dooley, wife of legendary Georgia Bulldogs’ head coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, was the keynote speaker at the event. She rehashed tales of her years as a coach’s wife, mother and grandmother.
Dooley also praised those in attendance for making Eufaula the beautiful city it is.
“I love coming to Eufaula,” Dooley said. “It’s really wonderful to come here.”
She talked about meeting Vince Dooley while a student at Auburn. He was her faculty advisor. “I tell him that in today’s world his ass would be in jail,” she said.
Barbara Dooley, at 80, is seven years younger than her husband.
“(Vince) would tell you we’ve been married for 55 happy years,” Barbara Dooley said. “That’s not bad out of 59.”
The Chamber handed out several awards prior to Dooley taking the microphone.
Chamber Executive Director Steve Hawkins heaped praise on Jr. Ambassador of the Year Madison Moorer. That wasn’t hard to do after hearing of Moorer’s accomplishments.
Moorer has served as her class president at Eufaula High School since her freshman year. She is currently Junior Class President. She is a member of the National Honor Society; a Tiger Representative; a member of the EHS Yearbook staff; 2019-2020 Youth Leadership Barbour; 2019 SERC-NAHRO Youth Leadership Conference/Eufaula Boys & Girls Club Bowling Green, Kentucky; 2019 SITE Camp University of Alabama College of Engineering; 2019 MADE (Making A Difference in Engineering) Auburn University; 2019 Leadership Award Lake Eufaula Boys and Girls Club; 2016 All American Walt Disney World’s Thanksgiving Tour —only top 10% of dancers from camps earn the chance to march in a holiday parade of this caliber; Freshman Year 2017-2018 Rookie of the Year EHS Band; St. John AME YPD; St. John AME Liturgical Dance Team; St. John AME Youth Choir; St. John AME Sunday School Jr. Superintendent; Young Ladies of Influence president; and a member of the Barbour County 4H Club.
Moorer plans to attend college and purse a career in Bio Medical or Civil Engineering. In her leisure time she enjoys dancing and performing arts. She is also chairman of the Chamber Jr. Ambassador program.
The Jack Jordan Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Ken White, who moved to Eufaula in 1970 with American Buildings. He has been a columnist as well as being instrumental in getting grant funding for projects around Lake Eufaula.
Ken Novak, the 2018 Chamber president, also finished out the 2019 term of Cathy Bledsoe, who has relocated to California with her job. Novak handed the gavel to 2020 President James Bailey.
Representatives of U.S. Rep. Martha Roby’s office and U.S. Sen. Doug Jones were among the dignitaries in attendance.
