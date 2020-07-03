With the Fourth of July upon us, many households will be displaying the United States’ flag as they show their patronage for the occasion. What some don’t know is that they may be displaying the nation’s flag incorrectly.
Public Law 94-344, also known as the Federal Flag Code, contains the dos and don’ts for handling and displaying the U.S. flag and serves as a guide for civilians and civilian groups. As with any guidebook, compliance with the rules is voluntary, but is highly suggested in respect with displaying the U.S. flag. While the federal code contains no penalties for misusing the flag, states have their own flag codes and may impose penalties.
Proper flag etiquette in regards to displaying the U.S. flag has some dos and don’ts according to the U.S. Flag Code Guide for flying Old Glory at home:
» The U.S. Flag is to be displayed only from sunrise to sunset on buildings and stationary flagstaffs in the open; it may be displayed 24 hours a day if properly illuminated during the hours of darkness.
» The flag should not be displayed on days when the weather is inclement, except when an all-weather flag is displayed.
» The flag should be displayed on all days, especially on New Year’s Day, January 1; Inauguration Day, January 20; Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, third Monday in January; Lincoln’s Birthday, February 12; Washington’s Birthday, third Monday in February; National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29; Easter Sunday (variable); Mother’s Day, second Sunday in May; Armed Forces Day, third Saturday in May; Memorial Day (half-staff until noon), the last Monday in May; Flag Day, June 14; Father’s Day, third Sunday in June; Independence Day, July 4; National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, July 27; Labor Day, first Monday in September; Constitution Day, Sept. 17; Columbus Day, second Monday in October; Navy Day, Oct. 27; Veterans Day, Nov. 11; Thanksgiving Day, fourth Thursday in November; Christmas Day, Dec. 25; and such other days as may be proclaimed by the President of the United States; the birthdays of States (date of admission); and on State holidays.
» The flag should never be draped over the hood, top, sides, or back of a vehicle or of a railroad train or a boat. When the flag is displayed on a motorcar, the staff shall be fixed firmly to the chassis or clamped to the right fender of the vehicle.
» No other flag or pennant should be placed above or, if on the same level, to the right of the flag of the United States of America, except during church services conducted by naval chaplains at sea, when the church pennant may be flown above the flag during church services for the personnel of the Navy. No person shall display the flag of the United Nations or any other national or international flag equal, above, or in a position of superior prominence or honor to, or in place of, the flag of the United States at any place within the United States or any Territory or possession thereof
» When flags of States, cities, or localities, or pennants of societies are flown on the same halyard with the flag of the United States, the US flag should always be at the peak. When the flags are flown from adjacent staffs, the flag of the United States should be hoisted first and lowered last. No flag or pennant may be placed above the flag of the United States or to the United States flag’s right.
» When the flag of the United States is displayed from a staff projecting horizontally or at an angle from the window sill, balcony, or front of a building, the union of the flag (the blue background with white stars) should be placed at the peak of the staff unless the flag is at half-staff. When the flag is suspended over a sidewalk from a rope extending from a house to a pole at the edge of the sidewalk, the flag should be hoisted out, union first, from the building.
» When displayed either horizontally or vertically against a wall, the union should be uppermost and to the flag’s own right, that is, to the observer’s left. When displayed in a window, the flag should be displayed in the same way, with the union or blue field to the left of the observer in the street.
» When the flag is displayed over the middle of the street, it should be suspended vertically with the union to the north in an east and west street or to the east in a north and south street.
» The flag, when flown at half-staff (the position of the flag when it is one-half the distance between the top and bottom of the staff), should be first hoisted to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The flag should be again raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day. On Memorial Day the flag should be displayed at half-staff until noon only, and then raised to the top of the staff.
» No disrespect should be shown to the flag of the United States of America; the flag should not be dipped to any person or thing. Regimental colors, State flags, and organization or institutional flags are to be dipped as a mark of honor.
» The flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.
» The flag should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor, water, or merchandise.
» The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery. It should never be festooned, drawn back, nor up, in folds, but always allowed to fall free. Bunting of blue, white, and red, always arranged with the blue above, the white in the middle, and the red below, should be used for covering a speaker’s desk, draping the front of the platform, and for decoration in general.
» The flag should never be fastened, displayed, used, or stored in such a manner as to permit it to be easily torn, soiled, or damaged in any way.
» The flag should never be used as a covering for a ceiling.
» The flag should never have placed upon it, nor on any part of it, nor attached to it any mark, insignia, letter, word, figure, design, picture, or drawing of any nature.
» The flag should never be used as a receptacle for receiving, holding, carrying, or delivering anything.
» The flag should never be used for advertising purposes in any manner whatsoever. It should not be embroidered on such articles as cushions or handkerchiefs and the like, printed or otherwise impressed on paper napkins or boxes or anything that is designed for temporary use and discard. Advertising signs should not be fastened to a staff or halyard from which the flag is flown.
» No part of the flag should ever be used as a costume or athletic uniform. However, a flag patch may be affixed to the uniform of military personnel, firemen, policemen, and members of patriotic organizations. The flag represents a living country and is itself considered a living thing. Therefore, the lapel flag pin being a replica should be worn on the left lapel near the heart.
When a flag has reached such a condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, the Code suggests it should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferable by burning it during a Disposal of Unserviceable Flags Ceremony.
More information about displaying the U.S. flag can be found on the websites for the American Legion and the VFW, and also at www.almanac.com/content/us-flag-etiquette-rules-and-guidelines.
