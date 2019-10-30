With Christmas being a little over 7 weeks away, Main Street Eufaula, Inc. will be hosting the 7th annual Downtown Christmas Open House on Monday, Nov. 5, from 5-8 p.m.
Downtown merchants are extending their hours, show off what is new for the holiday season, and music will fill the air and friends in the Gazebo. Most downtown businesses are joining in on the fun this year including Just Another Shop, Reds/Chattahoochee Outfitters, Southern Charm, Superior Pecan, Fireflies, Graffiti’s, Pampered Belle, Johnston Jewelry, River City Grill, Satterwhite’s, Cajun Corner, Whitlock’s Jewelry, El Jalisco, Seventeen Heidi Lane, Buy Rite, Uptown Girl, Cotton and Kudzu, and a pop up shop featuring Magnolia and Lace and Cotton and Crate will be poppin’ in Brickstone, Burgers and Brews. Join us for a fun filled evening of music, shopping and dining in Historic Downtown Eufaula and possibly an just maybe an “Elf on the Shelf” working some magic.
