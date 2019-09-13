Drug Take Back event

Jaxon Life Senior Center will host a "Drug Take Back Event" on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs.

Spectra Care will host the event.

For more information, call 334-232-7813.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments