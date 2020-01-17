Keep Alabama Beautiful is a nonprofit organization in the state doing its best to keep the environment clean and healthy.
Efforts to keep some areas beautiful in Eufaula and Barbour County are failing ... miserably.
Sites along Cotton Hill Road, Highway 79 and Five Mile Road west of Eufaula and Highway 95 south of the city would have the Native American from the 1971 anti-pollution commercial sobbing rather than only shedding a tear.
One Eufaula resident said he had friends visiting from out of town praising the city for its beauty, but he added, “You better not leave the confines of Eufaula. It’s an ugly eyesight and a bad environment. It’s also criminal.”
Barbour County Commissioner Earl Gilmore understands, as he resides on Five Mile Road.
“It will blow your mind,” Gilmore said of the trash. “I can pick up trash across from my house and before I get back in the house, it’s back.”
On Cotton Hill Road near the intersection of Highway 79 and within earshot of the Tyson Foods plant, there is a sign on one side of the road warning motorists of a $500 fine for dumping rubbish. The ground around the sign is covered in rubbish. On the other side of the road is a sign warning motorists in both English and Spanish there is a $250 fine for littering. That area is also covered with litter.
“There’s no difference in my book” Gilmore said, regarding rubbish and littering.
Even the official definitions are similar. Litter is considered “waste paper, cans, rubbish, trash and garbage.” Rubbish is “food, garbage and trash.”
One resident of Cotton Hill Road said he blames much of the problem on Tyson Foods employees. He said he has seen them opening their car doors and/or windows and throwing out trash. He was particularly angered recently when he saw a person slow down just to throw trash out.
“If you’re looking for a place to live and you came down (Cotton Hill Road), this town wouldn’t be it,” the resident said. “It’s also driving down property values out here.”
However, another resident said there are other areas in the city and county where a propensity for trash dumping has become apparent.
Gilmore said the state uses prisoners to pick up such trash on Highway 30, but with Highway 79, Five Mile Road, and Cotton Hill Road being in the county and only partially in the city of Eufaula, the state does not get involved.
“We used to use Ventress (Correctional Facility) prisoners, but that was such a hassle,” Gilmore said. “The state called all the shots. We had to fill out stuff every day for them. We tried (county) jailers too, but that was about the same mess. They have to agree to it. They’ve got more rights than me and you.
“What we need is to have the police or deputies back up in the trees they wouldn’t have to wait long before they’d catch somebody.”
Gilmore said citizens can get tag numbers and turn violators in to law enforcement, and believes that would help, but said something should have been done “before now.”
“It’s unreal,” Gilmore said.
