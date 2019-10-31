Jo Anne Dunsmore

Name: Jo Anne Dunsmore

Current Job: Second grade teacher at Parkview Christian School

Degrees: Educational Specialist — Elementary; National Board Certified Teacher

What is the most challenging part of your job: “Ensuring that my students’ needs are met while challenging each student to reach the next level.”

What do you like most about your job: “Watching my students learn and grow academically, socially, and spiritually.”

Name 3 things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “Work as a teacher in Alaska; riding a bike while visiting Europe; tour the New England states.”

Favorite music: “Contemporary Christian — “Raise a Hallelujah.”

Favorite books: I have many, too many to say, but at the present time I’m reading “Forgotten God,” by Francis Chan.”

Favorite pastime: “Walking; swimming; working outside.”

Talents: “I have no special talent, just being a mom, grandmother, and teacher. I love coaching softball, however, more important than the game itself is the opportunity to teach leadership, sportsmanship, and the value of working together as a group.”

Pet peeve: “Grass that is higher than two inches.”

Values most important to you: “Truthfulness, honesty, and most important, following the will of God.”

What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “That I secretly pull for Alabama and Auburn when my grandbabies say, ‘Roll Tide’ and ‘War Eagle’ even though I’m an LSU fan.”

Family: Gerald Hall, Benny Hall, Beth Tew, Brian Dunsmore and 15 grandchildren.

