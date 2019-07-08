On Thursday evening (July 11) at the Shorter Mansion pavilion, ABCE – A Better City for Eufaula) will present its first dinner with featured speaker Johnny Dyess.
A reception will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner set to begin at 6:30 and the speaker from 7-8 p.m.
Please call the Shorter Mansion at 687-3793 for tickets, which are $15 each and includes the catered dinner from Joe’s Food Factory.
Johnny Dyess, the subject of Eufaula Tribune General Manager/Editor Kyle Mooty’s book “New Set of Downs,” played four years for legendary Alabama football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, enjoying two national championships and other very special moments along the way.
As a bonus, Marlin “Scooter” Dyess, Johnny’s uncle and a captain of the Crimson Tide during Bryant’s first season at the helm in 1958, will also be in attendance. Scooter Dyess wrote for Foreward for “New Set of Downs.”
Johnny Dyess’ post-Alabama journey is one of heartbreak and triumph. He returned to his hometown of Elba after college and soon found himself immersed in a drug culture that led him down a path of personal and professional destruction. Eventually, he found meth to be his drug of choice and due to a series of events he became a cook -- a master cook at that -- of the product.
Meth took Johnny on a series of twists and turns and although avoiding death, he was staring down a prison sentence when he was saved by of all places a place –His Place -- right next door to the most bitter of his college rivals, Auburn. His life was restored, but not before going through county jails in south Alabama and rehab programs, as well as Times Square in New York City.
Today, Dyess has shared his message of faith at schools and churches all over Alabama and beyond; even at the Family Law Retreat at Orange Beach where he was a guest speaker along with Rudy Ruettiger of Notre Dame fame.
ABCE believes Johnny’s message will restore faith in anyone who has lost their way. As Johnny often quotes scripture, “All you need is faith as small as a mustard seed.”
ABCE hopes to have several local leaders at the event.
Books will also be available for sale ($25 each) and can be personally autographed by Johnny Dyess and Scooter Dyess.
