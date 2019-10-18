Southeast Alabama Gas made its annual donation Tuesday to the Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce for economic development. Here, Phil Clayton (left), director of economic developer for the Chamber, accepts the $13,000 check from Wiley Lott, director of external affairs/economic development for Southeast Alabama Gas.
